Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 5, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 5, 2025, is 15.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.06 °C and 19.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:14 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on March 05, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 6, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.07 °C and 23.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 6, 2025 15.73 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 21.72 Few clouds March 8, 2025 22.04 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 22.76 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 24.46 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 25.60 Scattered clouds March 12, 2025 22.68 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 5, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.3 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.87 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.4 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 30.32 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 32.05 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.7 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



