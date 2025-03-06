Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 6, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 6, 2025, is 19.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.75 °C and 22.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 06:15 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on March 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 7, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.73 °C and 22.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 7, 2025 19.22 Broken clouds March 8, 2025 20.82 Few clouds March 9, 2025 21.52 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 23.43 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 23.81 Overcast clouds March 12, 2025 22.67 Overcast clouds March 13, 2025 25.03 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 6, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.23 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.98 °C Few clouds Chennai 30.63 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.52 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.96 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 28.08 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.31 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.