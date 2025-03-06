Menu Explore
Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 6, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 06, 2025 07:09 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on March 6, 2025 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 6, 2025, is 19.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.75 °C and 22.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.

Uttarakhand weather update on March 06, 2025
Uttarakhand weather update on March 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 7, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.73 °C and 22.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 7, 202519.22Broken clouds
March 8, 202520.82Few clouds
March 9, 202521.52Sky is clear
March 10, 202523.43Sky is clear
March 11, 202523.81Overcast clouds
March 12, 202522.67Overcast clouds
March 13, 202525.03Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on March 6, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.23 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.98 °C Few clouds
Chennai30.63 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru30.52 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad30.96 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad28.08 °C Sky is clear
Delhi26.31 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

