Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 7, 2025
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 7, 2025, is 18.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.68 °C and 22.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 8, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.23 °C and 22.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 8, 2025
|18.34
|Scattered clouds
|March 9, 2025
|21.12
|Light rain
|March 10, 2025
|23.32
|Sky is clear
|March 11, 2025
|23.46
|Overcast clouds
|March 12, 2025
|24.12
|Broken clouds
|March 13, 2025
|25.56
|Scattered clouds
|March 14, 2025
|26.10
|Light rain
