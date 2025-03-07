Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 7, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 7, 2025, is 18.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.68 °C and 22.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 06:15 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on March 07, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 8, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.23 °C and 22.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 8, 2025 18.34 Scattered clouds March 9, 2025 21.12 Light rain March 10, 2025 23.32 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 23.46 Overcast clouds March 12, 2025 24.12 Broken clouds March 13, 2025 25.56 Scattered clouds March 14, 2025 26.10 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 7, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.69 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.63 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.71 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 30.05 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.11 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.14 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.19 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.