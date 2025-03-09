Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 9, 2025
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 9, 2025, is 20.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.74 °C and 23.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 10, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.55 °C and 24.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 10, 2025
|20.10
|Sky is clear
|March 11, 2025
|23.11
|Scattered clouds
|March 12, 2025
|24.57
|Broken clouds
|March 13, 2025
|25.48
|Scattered clouds
|March 14, 2025
|26.05
|Light rain
|March 15, 2025
|25.23
|Sky is clear
|March 16, 2025
|22.18
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on March 9, 2025
