e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Vaccine for combating Covid-19: A look at the latest developments

Vaccine for combating Covid-19: A look at the latest developments

On Monday, Union minister of health and family welfare Harsh Vardhan said that over four vaccines are in advanced stages of pre-clinical trial adding that support was provided to 30 vaccine candidates in India.

india Updated: Sep 22, 2020 11:32 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AstraZeneca on Monday released a 111-page blueprint stating that the goal is to develop a vaccine with 50 per cent effectiveness as mandated by the Food and Drug Administration.
AstraZeneca on Monday released a 111-page blueprint stating that the goal is to develop a vaccine with 50 per cent effectiveness as mandated by the Food and Drug Administration. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)
         

As countries across the globe are witnessing a surge in the number of cases and deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), governments and organisations are consistently working towards producing a fool-proof vaccine that will combat the infection and have very few or zero side effects.

Here is a look at the latest updates on Covid-19 vaccine:

1. A leading scientist while speaking to Bloomberg said that a Covid-19 vaccine will be ready for India in early 2021 but rolling it out safely across a population of 1.3 billion people will be the biggest challenge.

2. An $18 billion initiative being led by the World Health Organization (WHO); Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to deploy a vaccine globally is moving into its next phase, with 156 nations and regions joining the program. The program called ‘Covax’ is aiming towards having 2 billion vaccine doses available by the end of 2021.

3. A senior Indian official on Monday said the Phase III of the vaccine being developed by Oxford and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) began at the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. Under phase-II, trials had been conducted at the Bharti Vidyapeeth Medical College and also KEM Hospital in the city.

4. The vaccine candidate of Bharat Biotech International Limited is also under phase-II trial whereas Zydus Cadila’s is in the process to receive approvals for conducting phase-III trials.

5. AstraZeneca on Monday released a 111-page blueprint stating that the goal is to develop a vaccine with 50 per cent effectiveness as mandated by the Food and Drug Administration. This development comes after several doubts were raised about the pharma company’s vaccine as two participants fell ill.

6. On Monday, Union minister of health and family welfare Harsh Vardhan said that over four vaccines are in advanced stages of pre-clinical trial adding that support was provided to 30 vaccine candidates.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5.5 million mark, sees record recoveries at over 100,000
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5.5 million mark, sees record recoveries at over 100,000
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
Covid-19 cases fall in Delhi, Mumbai: Testing, other possible reasons
Covid-19 cases fall in Delhi, Mumbai: Testing, other possible reasons
Monsoon Session witnesses unprecedented scenes in Parliament’s history
Monsoon Session witnesses unprecedented scenes in Parliament’s history
Covid-19: Diabetes, hypertension common comorbidities in patients, says Health ministry
Covid-19: Diabetes, hypertension common comorbidities in patients, says Health ministry
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In