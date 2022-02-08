Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vaccine for teens: Nearly 6 crore youths from 15-18 yrs got first shot, says Mandaviya
india news

Vaccine for teens: Nearly 6 crore youths from 15-18 yrs got first shot, says Mandaviya

“Congratulations to youth power. More than 5 crore youth in the age group of 15-18 got the first dose of the vaccine. Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Great going, my young friends!” Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted. 
As per the latest vaccination data on Co-WIN dashboard, nearly 6 crore youngsters between 15 and 18 years of age have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine.(Representational Image)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 05:43 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

India’s covid vaccination drive hit a new milestone with nearly six crore teenagers between the age of 15 and 18 getting their first shot, union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

“Congratulations to youth power. More than 5 crore youth in the age group of 15-18 got the first dose of the vaccine. Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Great going, my young friends!” Mandaviya tweeted, lauding the jab drive for teenagers.

As per the latest vaccination data on Co-WIN dashboard, nearly 6 crore youngsters between 15 and 18 years of age have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 170 crores, the Union health ministry said.

This also included the 1.53 crore precautionary third doses administered. Currently, healthcare and front line workers, senior citizens and those with comorbidities are eligible for a third Covid-19 shot, nine months after their second dose. The precautionary doses are being administered from January 10.

