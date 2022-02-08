Vaccine for teens: Nearly 6 crore youths from 15-18 yrs got first shot, says Mandaviya

India’s covid vaccination drive hit a new milestone with nearly six crore teenagers between the age of 15 and 18 getting their first shot, union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

“Congratulations to youth power. More than 5 crore youth in the age group of 15-18 got the first dose of the vaccine. Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Great going, my young friends!” Mandaviya tweeted, lauding the jab drive for teenagers.

युवा शक्ति का वंदन अभिनंदन



5 करोड़ से अधिक 15-18 आयुवर्ग के युवाओं को लगी वैक्सीन की पहली डोज।



Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Great going, my young friends!#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/xTSAGzk9WX — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 8, 2022

As per the latest vaccination data on Co-WIN dashboard, nearly 6 crore youngsters between 15 and 18 years of age have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 170 crores, the Union health ministry said.

This also included the 1.53 crore precautionary third doses administered. Currently, healthcare and front line workers, senior citizens and those with comorbidities are eligible for a third Covid-19 shot, nine months after their second dose. The precautionary doses are being administered from January 10.