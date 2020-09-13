Vaccine may be ready by 1st quarter of 2021: Harshvardhan

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 23:42 IST

India is likely to reach a consensus soon on emergency authorization for a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), and fontline health-care workers, senior citizens and people with comorbidities shall be receive the vaccine on a priority basis whenever one is ready, Union health minister Dr. Harshvardhan said on Sunday.

To calm any fears over the safety of the vaccine, he said he will be happy to take the first dosage.“I shall be the first to offer myself for receiving Covid vaccine, if people have a trust deficit,” he told his social media followers in an interaction on Twitter.

He also said that while no date has been set for the launch of a potential vaccine, it may be ready by the first quarter of 2021.

“Government is taking full precautions in conducting the human trials of the vaccine and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 under the chairmanship of Dr. V K Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog, is drawing up a detailed strategy on how to immunize a majority of the population. Issues like vaccine security, cost, equity, cold-chain requirements, production timelines etc., are also been discussed intensely,” he said.

Elaborating on the vaccine candidates and their development in India, he also said that Department of Biotechnology (DBT) as well as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have been proactive in responding to the emerging situation to support the advancement of vaccine candidates.

Adverse events were not seen in animals immunized with a two-dose vaccination regimen of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, the company’s vaccine candidate to protect people from the coronavirus disease, shows the animal study data published by one of India’s two Covid-19 vaccine candidates currently in human trials. The other indigenous vaccine in human trials is being developed by Zydus Cadila.

The vaccine, being developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the ICMR is in phase 1/2 of human clinical trials. The other indigenous vaccine in human trials is being developed by Zydus Cadila.

India is actively partnering with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and trials are underway in different phases in Indian laboratories (private or public) and hospitals.

“It is hoped that a consensus will emerge in next few months over the desired level of protective herd immunity in any community,” he added.

The minister covered a multitude of queries concerning not only the Covid-19 vaccine landscape, but also the government’s approach to it, and the likely changes expected in a post-Covid-19 world.

He highlighted how the pandemic became a turning point for Indian manufacturing. From the time when there were no indigenous manufacturers of personal protection equipment (PPEs) with requisite standards, nearly 110 indigenous manufacturers of PPEs have lauched operations and meeting quality standards.

“The country is in a position to not only meet its own demands but also export to help out fellow nations,” he said.