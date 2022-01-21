Vaccine shielding India against 3rd wave: Govt

There are significantly fewer deaths and hospital admissions in the ongoing third wave of Covid-19 in the country compared to the second wave seen last year, top government officials said on Thursday, crediting the better outcomes to high uptake of vaccinations.

To illustrate the difference, the Union health secretary presented data showing how there were over 3,000 deaths on April 30, when new cases were over 380,000, while now, when 317,000 new cases were added, the number of fatalities was 380.

“At that time (last year), only 2% of the population was fully vaccinated, now this number is over 72% (of the eligible population),” said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, Union health ministry at the government’s briefing on Covid-19.

“This shows vaccines work; and in fully vaccinated persons, the disease is limited to mild or moderate. Therefore, it is important that those who have not taken the shot yet should take it, and we must motivate people to take it,” he added.

This is the first time the government has given a broad picture of how the Omicron variant-induced Covid-19 wave has shaped up across the country. The trend is evident both in overall nationwide figures as well as region-specific data from cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, where more than 80% of hospital beds remain vacant.

Meanwhile, the national case surge continued with nearly 350,000 (347,487) new cases of Covid-19 reported across the country on Thursday, the most in a day since May 12, 2021. Thursday’s new cases pushed the number of active cases -- those people that are currently infected with the virus -- past the two million mark for the first time in since May 2020, according to HT’s Covid-19 dashboard.

“In fact, 99% of those adults admitted in hospitals across Delhi have common fever symptoms, cough, and irritation in throat, muscular weakness and tiredness. Usually, symptoms resolve by the fifth day. Among paediatric patients (11-18 years), fever and upper respiratory tract infection is common,” Bhushan added.

Earlier this month, analyses of deaths in the Capital showed that close to 75% of the fatalities in this wave were in people who were not vaccinated, and most of whom who were had serious comorbid conditions like kidney disease.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director general Balram Bhargava, who also addressed the briefing, added: “Current surge is not witnessing a rise in severe disease or death due to high vaccination uptake. But those with comorbidities must monitor their health and take precautions”.

A third official present at the briefing, Niti Aayog member VK Paul, described India’s better outcomes as the result of the “vaccine shield”. “Because of the vaccine shield, mortality is very very low. But overall positivity of 16% is still high. The pressure of the virus is still there, which is why our main mission is to combat that. And in this regard, we repeatedly appeal people to take up vaccines, wear masks and maintain precautions,” he added.

Experts said that India’s experience has been consistent with what was seen in other countries hit by the Omicron variant, which appears to spread significantly quickly but is less likely to lead to serious disease due to what is thought to be a combination of intrinsic viral traits as well as baseline population immunity.

“The hospitalisations have increased over the past few weeks even though the situation isn’t as bad as we saw last year driven by the Delta variant. However, even a small percentage for a country like India could result in significant overall increase because in absolute numbers it will be higher with the numerator being high,” said Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant, department of internal medicine, Apollo Hospitals.

This makes vaccination, and booster doses critical. Bhushan added that the government is appealing to people to come forward and take their precaution doses as well as overdue second doses. The government calls third doses precaution doses, and people above the age of 60 with some comorbid conditions and those in healthcare and front-line jobs are eligible for these as long as their primary course was completed at least 9 months ago.

Experts, however, said that for this to happen effectively, the government must cut the nine-month mandatory gap.

“In about four to six months time, antibodies will definitely start going down; but even if the antibodies come down there is the other immunity— cell-mediated immunity— that remains and is more important in fighting the virus. So, a nine months’ gap is not bad but there is no harm if they bring it down to six months as older people need immunity boosters as their immune system is not that robust. The sooner, the better,” said Dr NK Mehra, senior immunologist and former All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctor.

According to the government, since January 10, 63% of health care workers, 58% of frontline workers, and 39% of eligible senior citizens have received the necessary “precaution” dose.

On the current situation, the officials said some states were reporting high test positivity rates, which was a matter of concern.

“These are the states with whom we are in continuous contact and dialogue, and we are reviewing the situation. We have sent the central teams to these states that have visited various districts and briefed the health administration of these states,” said Bhushan.

On a question regarding when would be a good time to open schools, Paul said the states must take the decision while keeping in mind the “entire picture”. “If a particular state government takes the decision to open schools they must have kept all the points in mind. We would not have any particular comment to make as guidance has been provided by the Union government from time to time. The safety of children and staff is important; and above all the reassurance of the parents and families in this context is also very important,” he said.

The state of Maharashtra, one of the earliest hot spots but now one with decreasing cases, has decided to reopen schools from January 24, renewing demands in other parts of the country such as Delhi for similar steps.

