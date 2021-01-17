Vaccine tracker: How many are vaccinated in India?
As many as 200,297 people were vaccinated on Saturday, the first day of immunisation campaign against the coronavirus disease in India.
According to the Union health ministry, the exercise was successful and the number of people inoculated was higher than what was recorded by any country on its first day.
“We are launching the world’s biggest vaccination drive and it shows the world our capability,” PM Modi said in his address to the nation after launching the drive.
He also urged citizens to keep their guard up and not believe any “rumors about the safety of the vaccines.”
Covishield, the Oxford University-AstraZenexa shot being manufactured by Serum Institute of India, was supplied to all states and Union territories in preparation for the exercise and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was sent to 12 states.
Around 30 million healthcare and frontline workers will be given priority in the vaccination drive, followed by those older than 50 or deemed high-risk because of pre-existing medical conditions.
The drive comes at a time when India's coronavirus infection tally has crossed 10.55 million. As many as 152,274 people have lost their lives due to the disease, according to the health ministry dashboard on Sunday.
