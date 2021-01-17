IND USA
A BMC medical staffer takes a selfie while receiving the a Covid-19 vaccine shot at KEM Hospital. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Vaccine tracker: How many are vaccinated in India?

According to data compiled from states by HT, 200,297 people were vaccinated.
Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:06 PM IST

As many as 200,297 people were vaccinated on Saturday, the first day of immunisation campaign against the coronavirus disease in India.

According to the Union health ministry, the exercise was successful and the number of people inoculated was higher than what was recorded by any country on its first day.

“We are launching the world’s biggest vaccination drive and it shows the world our capability,” PM Modi said in his address to the nation after launching the drive.

He also urged citizens to keep their guard up and not believe any “rumors about the safety of the vaccines.”

Covishield, the Oxford University-AstraZenexa shot being manufactured by Serum Institute of India, was supplied to all states and Union territories in preparation for the exercise and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was sent to 12 states.

Around 30 million healthcare and frontline workers will be given priority in the vaccination drive, followed by those older than 50 or deemed high-risk because of pre-existing medical conditions.

The drive comes at a time when India's coronavirus infection tally has crossed 10.55 million. As many as 152,274 people have lost their lives due to the disease, according to the health ministry dashboard on Sunday.

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai addresses a press conference, in Lucknow. (PTI)
india news

Ram temple trust has received around 100 crore donation, says Champat Rai

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:09 PM IST
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust is conducting a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya which began on January 15 and will go on till February 27.
Children playing football on the frozen part of the Dal Lake during a cold winter morning in Srinagar.(PTI Photo)
india news

Jammu and Kashmir to get more snow due to Western Disturbance, says IMD

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:05 PM IST
  • The Kashmir valley has been reeling under intense cold, leading to the freezing of water bodies and snowed roads and fields.
Amit Shah said the Narendra Modi government is committed to working for the welfare of the farmers.(ANI/Twitter)
india news

Shah to Cong: 'Why didn't you give 6,000 per year to farmers when in power?'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:52 PM IST
On January 12, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Centre's three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it concerning the laws to submit its report within two months.
State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury, following the meeting, said talks on seat-sharing between the two sides are likely to conclude by the end of the month.(HT Photo)
india news

Congress, LF leaders hold seat-sharing talks in poll-bound West Bengal

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:44 PM IST
During the 2016 state elections, too, the two parties had stitched an alliance and bagged 76 of the 294 assembly seats.
The woman cannot come back to India as her agent-husband did no give her passport or any other identification proofs.(Representational photo)
india news

Family of Hyderabad woman confined in UAE seeks Centre's help for repatriation

ANI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:39 PM IST
According to the family, a native to Mahbubnagar in Telangana, the woman is forced to work as housemaid for livelihood in UAE.
Lieutenant General BS Raju, GOC, Chinar Corps.(ANI Photo)
india news

'Strength of terrorists in Kashmir valley lowest in decade': Top army commander

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Lieutenant General BS Raju, GOC, Chinar Corps also said that India has been able to reduced infiltration by over 70 per cent in comparison to last year.
The court's verdict over the dispute is expected to be pronounced today, so to avoid any clashes, the restrictions have been imposed.(FIle photo)
india news

Section 144 of CrPC imposed in parts of Bhopal

ANI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed to prevent communal clash over a property dispute.
A healthcare worker reacts as she receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine.(Reuters)
india news

BSP welcomes Covid-19 vaccination drive, says poor should be prioritised

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Talking about allegations made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that fewer vaccines were sent to her state, the BSP National Spokesperson Sudhindra said politics should not be done over vaccines.
Retirement fund body EPFO is likely to credit 8.5 per cent rate of interest for 2019-20 in the employees’ provident fund (EPF) accounts of around six crore subscribers in one go by the end of December.(File photo)
india news

EPFO settles 56.79 lakh Covid-19 advance claims

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:01 PM IST
The amount of disbursals under Covid-19 claims to subscribers is a sizable amount of over one fifth of the total disbursement during the period.
Workers sanitise a classroom at a school for its re-opening from Jan. 18 for classes 10th and 12th, in east Delhi. (PTI)
india news

No assembly, physical activity: Delhi schools to reopen on Monday after lockdown

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:27 PM IST
A register of all students attending classes will be maintained but that won't be for attendance purpose as online classes will continues as well.
Pharmacist Brian Kiefer draws saline while preparing a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at UC Davis Health in Sacramento, (AP)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: US says China 'systematically prevent

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:49 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
PM Modi paid tribute to MGR on his birth anniversary(HT Photo)
india news

PM Modi pays tribute to MGR on his birth anniversary

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:48 PM IST
"Bharat Ratna MGR lives in the hearts of several people...," PM Modi's tweet read.
In 2020, 49 interventions in regional languages were made during 33 sittings at the rate of 1.49 per sitting, marking an increase to 512 per cent.(PTI file photo)
india news

Use of regional languages in Rajya Sabha rises five-fold

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has been regularly urging the members of the House on use of regional languages during the proceedings.
A Division Bench of Justices S K Mishra and Savitri Ratho on Friday while allowing a writ of Habeas Corpus gave the direction.(File photo)
india news

Orissa HC asks woman to hand over baby to his father

PTI, Cuttack
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:25 PM IST
The court direction came after watching a video in which it is seen that the mother was repeatedly torturing and beating the child mercilessly.
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

10 Indian states with the highest Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Around 3,429 beneficiaries were vaccinated in defence institutions and as many as 16,755 personnel were actively involved in organising the immunisation session sites, the Union health ministry said.
