Shillong, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lauded Rose Angelina M Kharsyntiew, a village-level entrepreneur from Meghalaya, for her role in driving digital empowerment at the grassroots level, an official statement said. Vaishnaw lauds Meghalaya village-level entrepreneur for leading grassroots digital empowerment

Rose's efforts were hailed by the Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology during an event marking 10 years of 'Digital India' in Delhi on Thursday.

"Amidst the scenic hills and remote villages of Eastern West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya, woman VLE Rose Angelina M Kharsyntiew has scripted a digital revolution," the minister said.

"Through her centre in Mairang area, she is not only delivering services but also setting an example of transformation, empowerment, and community service," he added.

The event was attended by Vaishnaw and Union Minister of State Jitin Prasada.

It highlighted the contributions of common services centres and their pivotal role in bridging the digital divide across India.

From starting out as a job-seeker in 2015, Rose grew into a job-provider and a respected community leader. Operating from Mairang under the name 'Rose CSC', she delivers crucial digital services including government schemes, banking, insurance, telemedicine, and education, the statement said.

She also launched the 'Stree Swabhiman initiative' a sanitary pad manufacturing unit that promotes women's health and creates rural employment. Her efforts stand as a testament to how digital inclusion can transform rural lives, it said.

Over the past decade, the number of CSCs has increased from 83,000 to more than 5.5 lakh across India. According to the IT Ministry, the CSCs have now reached nearly 90 per cent of the country's villages.

More than 74,000 of these centres are operated by women VLEs such as Rose, who are playing a key role in digital service delivery, it added.

The ministry also announced new initiatives under the next phase of Digital India. These include free Artificial Intelligence training for 10 lakh individuals.

Expanded services for VLEs are also part of the plan to deepen digital inclusion. Changemakers like Rose Angelina are expected to lead this next phase from the grassroots, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.