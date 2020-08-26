Vaishno Devi yatra’s online registration, helicopter booking starts from today

india

The online registration and helicopter booking for the holy pilgrimage (yatra) to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir started from Wednesday and will continue till September 5.

“Vaishno Devi online yatra registration and helicopter booking is available from August 26 to September 5, 2020,” Ramesh Kumar Jangid, Chief Executing Officer of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Jammu and Kashmir told news agency ANI.

The Mata Vaishno Devi yatra resumed on August 16, nearly five months after it was suspended due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Jangid said that devotees will not be allowed to enter the temple without a Covid-19 negative test report.

He said that people above 60 years of age, children below 10, pregnant women and persons with co-morbidity will not be given permission to visit the shrine as a precautionary measure in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Jangid said that at present 2,000 devotees are allowed to visit the shrine out of which 1,900 are residents are of Jammu and Kashmir and 100 from outside the union territory.

Last week, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had paid obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and inspected the facilities for pilgrims. He also directed to continue precautionary measures for the safety of pilgrims.

The shrine board said it is abiding with all central health norms to contain the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

