Atal Bihari Vajpayee the only leader after Nehru…: Sanjay Raut praises BJP leader on birth anniversary

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the only leader after Jawaharlal Nehru who was respected by people across the country, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said o Saturday as tributes poured in for the veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on his birth anniversary.

"Vajpayee was the only second leader in India, who was appreciated across the country after Jawaharlal Nehru. May it be Nagaland or Puducherry, there were people who respected Vajpayee," Sanjay Raut said while speaking to reporters, according to news agency PTI.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee played a pivotal role in cementing the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' slogan truly suits him,” the Shiv Sena lawmaker also said.

The Sena MP was responding to a question related to Vajpayee on the late BJP leader's birth anniversary.

Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani were the two major pillars of the BJP, who helped the party spread across the country, Raut said.

Born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary is observed as Good Governance Day.

Vajpayee, who led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever leader from the BJP to have become India’s prime minister. He served as the prime minister thrice—once briefly in 1996 and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004.

He was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 2015 and the Padma Vibhushan in 1992 as well as the Pt Govind Ballabh Pant Award for Best Parliamentarian in 1994.

One of the founder members of the BJP, Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93.