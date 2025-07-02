Port Blair, The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration has set up a Van Dhan Vikas Kendra for the Onge tribe at Dugong Creek under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan to make them self-sustainable through coconut-based products. Van Dhan Vikas Kendra set up for Onge tribe in Little Andaman to promote self-sustainability

Located in Little Andaman, Dugong Creek — about 93 km from Port Blair — is a reserved area for the Onge tribe and is currently home to only 140 people, including 74 males and 66 females.

Speaking to PTI here on Wednesday, Chief Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar said the VDVK initiative builds upon the traditional practices of the Onge community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group.

"As a part of their tradition, the Onge tribe has been making coconut-based products for years in their reserved forest areas. We just gave a value addition to their product, including virgin coconut oil , and helped them in creating a market through VDVK," Kumar said.

"We are paying special attention to maintaining the integrity and purity of their products in their habitat. It’s a learning process for us also, but I am happy to share that Onge tribe wholeheartedly welcomed our small steps towards their welfare. We are also in the process of making a short documentary of this initiative," Kumar said.

The VDVK is registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

"The VDVK is poised to revolutionise livelihoods through sustainable enterprise and economic empowerment of the Onge," a senior tribal welfare department official said.

Initially, 56 members of the Onge tribe will be part of VDVK, focusing on producing value-added coconut-based products, including high-quality copra and cold-pressed coconut oil.

To empower the community, Onge VDVK members have received extensive training in copra processing, coconut oil extraction, and the use of specialised machinery.

"Essential toolkits, including coconut peelers, steel containers, manual de-husking tools, and knives, have been provided. A state-of-the-art cold-press coconut oil extraction and filter machine have also been installed at Dugong Creek, enabling premium-quality production," a senior administrative official said.

The Directorate of Tribal Welfare serves as the nodal agency, with Andaman Adim Janjati Vikas Samiti as the State Implementation Agency and Directorate of Rural Development as the training partner, ensuring comprehensive support for this transformative initiative, he said.

In another historic achievement, nine students from the Onge community passed this year's CBSE class 10 examination for the first time.

"This milestone reflects the unwavering commitment and dedication of the Onge students and the UT Administration for the welfare, safety, and well-being of the tribes of these islands," the official said.

SN MNB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.