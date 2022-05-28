Vandalism in Belagavi: Bommai warns against ‘troubling Kannadigas’

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday warned of strong action against those troubling Kannadigas in Karnataka over the border dispute in Belagavi district in north Karnataka.

The statement comes after members of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti’s (MES) allegedly attacked a group of people at wedding procession for playing Kannada songs in a border village.

The chief minister said police have already taken action and the government has sent out a clear message to those taking law into their hands and trying to disturb peace. “We strongly condemn MES vandalism, our police have taken action, we have sent out a clear message on this issue. We cannot tolerate law being taken into hands,” Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the CM said his government will take all necessary steps to maintain the law and order, and take strong action against those troubling Kannadigas in Karnataka.

The police have detained nine workers of MES for allegedly attacking those taking out the wedding procession playing Kannada songs at Dhamnae village in Belagavi on Thursday night. “We have taken nine people into custody. We are questioning them. The detentions are based on the evidence we have collected so far. Once we are able to verify who were involved in the crime, we will register an FIR and take further action,” said MB Boralingaiah, police commissioner, Belagavi city.

The commissioner added that a meeting has been called to discuss further steps to ensure such incidents are not repeated in the future.

A groom, who identified himself as Siddhu, said a few came when the members of the procession were dancing. “More people soon joined and started attacking us. They attacked me and my wife also. The attack happened when we were on our way back after the wedding. I suffered head injury and my brother is in hospital,” said Siddhu.

He said that this was not the first incident and in the past some bikes were set on fire over the border dispute. He said that in their village the number of Kannadigas are less, which often led to attack on Kannada-speaking population.

Reacting to the controversy, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said the government should take strict action. “If the government goes soft in these areas, our people will be affected. Clearly, the government has gone soft that’s such attacks are taking place,” he said.

In December last year, a bandh was called in Karnataka over the incidents of burning of the Kannada flag in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur and defacement of the statue of historical icon Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi, allegedly by MES activists.

The MES has been fighting for several years now in the border areas of Belagavi for the merger of 800-odd villages with Maharashtra. Maharashtra claims the border district of Belagavi was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, but is currently a district of Karnataka, on linguistic grounds. On its part as an assertion that Belagavi is an integral part of the state, Karnataka has built the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, modelled on the Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat in Bengaluru, where legislature session is held once a year.