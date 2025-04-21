Menu Explore
Vande Bharat trains have strong safety features, says Southern Railway

PTI |
Apr 21, 2025 05:56 PM IST

Vande Bharat trains have strong safety features, says Southern Railway

Chennai, India’s first-ever indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains have strong safety features and are safe and efficient. They have been fitted with Kavach Safety system and other safety devices during manufacturing itself, the Southern Railway said on Monday.

Vande Bharat trains have strong safety features, says Southern Railway
Vande Bharat trains have strong safety features, says Southern Railway

Amidst concerns about the train's safety in the event of the train running over cattle, the Railway said the Vande Bharat trains have provided a modern and comfortable rail travel experience to passengers.

"High speed, enhanced safety standards and world-class service are the hallmarks of this train. To prevent cattle runovers, Indian Railways is fencing the tracks throughout the country. More than 3,500 km of tracks are already fenced," the Railway said in a release here.

"Vande Bharat trains have strong safety features and are fitted with Kavach Safety system and other safety devices installed during manufacturing itself," it said.

With faster acceleration and semi-high speed operation upto 160 kmph, the Vande Bharat trains were designed with modern coupling design which transmits the impact energy throughout the train.

"The front nose cone of these trains is designed to absorb energy in case of cattle hit. It is made of material that crumbles and absorbs impact energy. For additional safety, there is a cattle guard at the front to deflect anything that comes on the track," the release explained.

Vande Bharat trains have Kavach and the braking system is modern and fully integrated with the safety system. Having run millions of kilometres by now, equivalent to covering the earth’s perimeter multiple times, the trains have proven to be safe and efficient, Chief Public Relations Officer M Senthamil Selvan said in the release.

Meanwhile, citing a report by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Madurai CPI MP Su Venkatesan claimed that the train could derail leading to a major accident even if it collided with a cow.

"The front coach of the Vande Bharat train will be lighter than that of ordinary trains.... Report of the Commissioner of Railway Safety. Minister, show the same enthusiasm displayed in painting the saffron color on Vande Bharat, for the safety of passengers. @AshwiniVaishnaw @GMSRailway" Venkatesan said in a post on 'X'.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

