e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Varanasi’s 350 boatmen families need ration. ‘Last hope’ Sonu Sood steps in

Varanasi’s 350 boatmen families need ration. ‘Last hope’ Sonu Sood steps in

Just an hour after Varanasi-based social activist Divyanshu Upadhyay informed the actor about the shortage of ration being faced by 350 families of boatmen, the actor, taking note, promised to deliver ration to all those families.

india Updated: Sep 02, 2020 09:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
Each kit contained 5 kg flour, 5 kg rice, 2 kg gram, a packet of spice and other eatables. Out of 350, 100 kits were distributed among the families of the boatmen by Upadhyay and his team of social workers. (HT Photo)
Each kit contained 5 kg flour, 5 kg rice, 2 kg gram, a packet of spice and other eatables. Out of 350, 100 kits were distributed among the families of the boatmen by Upadhyay and his team of social workers. (HT Photo)
         

The newest beneficiaries of actor Sonu Sood’s now widely talked about generosity are the boatmen of Varanasi.

Just an hour after Varanasi-based social activist Divyanshu Upadhyay informed the actor about the shortage of ration being faced by 350 families of boatmen, the actor, taking note, promised to deliver ration to all those families.

“Families of 350 boatmen, who ply boats on the River Ganga in Varanasi, are running short of ration. They are in need of grain. You are the last hope of these families. Due to floods in the Ganga, the difficulties of boatmen have increased further,” Upadhyay tweeted to Sood and his associate Neeti Goel.

The actor did not disappoint. “No member of these 350 families of Varanasi Ghats will sleep hungry after today,” he said.

Sood’s associate, Neeti Goel, called Upadhyay and assured him that ration kits will be made available to them in the city itself within an hour.

 

Shortly thereafter, 350 ration kits were made available by the actor, said Upadhyay. Each kit contained 5 kg flour, 5 kg rice, 2 kg gram, a packet of spice and other eatables. Out of 350, 100 kits were distributed among the families of the boatmen by Upadhyay and his team of social workers. The rest will be distributed on Wednesday.

The overwhelmed boatmen, said Upadhyay, thanked the actor profusely.

Presently, plying of boats has been suspended following the rise in the water level in the Ganga.

Earlier, Sood played a stellar role in helping migrant workers reach home by arranging buses for them. He also helped many Indians stranded abroad reach home by arranging special flights for them.

tags
top news
India again records over 78,000 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 3.76 million
India again records over 78,000 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 3.76 million
Vindicated, Dr Kafeel urges UP government to restore his job, wants to ‘serve the nation’
Vindicated, Dr Kafeel urges UP government to restore his job, wants to ‘serve the nation’
Rajnath dials Opposition over Question Hour issue
Rajnath dials Opposition over Question Hour issue
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB makes first arrest in drugs case
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB makes first arrest in drugs case
Maharashtra Unlock 4 kicks in today: Here is what’s allowed, what’s not
Maharashtra Unlock 4 kicks in today: Here is what’s allowed, what’s not
Uighur issue resonates in US presidential polls, China’s ‘Iron Brother’ Pakistan silent
Uighur issue resonates in US presidential polls, China’s ‘Iron Brother’ Pakistan silent
Delhi set to receive light rainfall today, predicts IMD
Delhi set to receive light rainfall today, predicts IMD
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In