Varanasi’s 350 boatmen families need ration. ‘Last hope’ Sonu Sood steps in

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 09:46 IST

The newest beneficiaries of actor Sonu Sood’s now widely talked about generosity are the boatmen of Varanasi.

Just an hour after Varanasi-based social activist Divyanshu Upadhyay informed the actor about the shortage of ration being faced by 350 families of boatmen, the actor, taking note, promised to deliver ration to all those families.

“Families of 350 boatmen, who ply boats on the River Ganga in Varanasi, are running short of ration. They are in need of grain. You are the last hope of these families. Due to floods in the Ganga, the difficulties of boatmen have increased further,” Upadhyay tweeted to Sood and his associate Neeti Goel.

The actor did not disappoint. “No member of these 350 families of Varanasi Ghats will sleep hungry after today,” he said.

Sood’s associate, Neeti Goel, called Upadhyay and assured him that ration kits will be made available to them in the city itself within an hour.

A big thanks to @SonuSood & @NeetiGoel2 from kumahrs of #Kashi.

They were thrilled that the ration sent by you.

Pottery, their only livelihood was first threatened by plastic cups and now #lockdown.

Let’s not lose the skills with this generation due to starvation. #SpreadHope pic.twitter.com/XP9vhH8gnv — Divyanshu Upadhyay (@divyanshu_hope) August 21, 2020

Shortly thereafter, 350 ration kits were made available by the actor, said Upadhyay. Each kit contained 5 kg flour, 5 kg rice, 2 kg gram, a packet of spice and other eatables. Out of 350, 100 kits were distributed among the families of the boatmen by Upadhyay and his team of social workers. The rest will be distributed on Wednesday.

The overwhelmed boatmen, said Upadhyay, thanked the actor profusely.

Presently, plying of boats has been suspended following the rise in the water level in the Ganga.

Earlier, Sood played a stellar role in helping migrant workers reach home by arranging buses for them. He also helped many Indians stranded abroad reach home by arranging special flights for them.