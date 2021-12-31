Variant watch: Scotland study finds Omicron made a major shift

A new study by researchers in Scotland has found that the Omicron variant of the Sars-CoV-2 has undergone significant biological changes compared to older configurations of the virus, leading to not only the large immune resistance it is now established to have but even seemingly changing the way it infects cells.

At the outset, these insights have an implication for the “pathogenesis (the way disease progresses) and clinical severity” of Covid-19 it causes, both of which have been seen to be milder. But it also demonstrates the coronavirus’s ability to be very highly adaptive, which means it can still significantly change the way it spreads and sickens us in the future.

“The Omicron variant represents a major change in biological function and antigenicity of Sars-CoV-2 virus… Moreover, our work demonstrates that Sars-CoV-2 exhibits high antigenic and functional plasticity; further fundamental shifts in transmission and disease should be anticipated,” said the team led by researchers from MRC – University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research in the report.

The researchers corroborate two findings that have been reported by several scientists in the last month – the variant is very resistant to antibodies from vaccinated people, and it is bad at infecting lung cells. The last factor is among reasons it may be leading to milder disease.

‘Switch in mechanism’

But, more importantly, they uncover a previously unknown insight into the mechanism by which it infects human cells. Normally, the Sars-CoV-2 has had two routes by which it does this.

One involves an enzyme called TMRRS2 among the several steps from the point the virus latches on to cells till it fuses with the target. Till now, all variants have favoured this route.

Omicron, however, takes the other route, using enzymes called cathepsins among the many steps of the infection process.

The mechanistic difference has several implications. “This biological about-face may impact transmission, cellular tropism and pathogenesis,” the authors say in their report. In other words, it changes how it can transmit, which tissues it infects and how it grows in them, and the disease it leads to. We know it transmits faster, grows quickly in some parts of the respiratory systems but not the lungs, and leads to less severe disease.

A particular implication of the mechanistic change is that the variant now no longer leads to the formation of syncitia, or giant cells -- at all. Even the variant that first spread around Wuhan, the epicenter of the pandemic, led to some syncitia.

Syncitia refers to the forming of giant infected cells that is linked to severe disease. The Delta variant was particularly stark for how it led to syncitia, and as a variant of concern (VOC), it is regarded as most likely to cause severe disease.

Like most early studies, the report is yet to be peer-reviewed.

New UK estimates on vaccines hospitalisation

The UK Health Security Agency released a new variant update on Friday, presenting the first vaccine efficacy estimates against hospitalisation for people infected with the variant. The headline number for the country is that three shots appeared to provide close to 90% protection from needing hospital admission.

But the assessment found the risk of hospitalisation for those with two doses may considerably more, especially if their last dose was more than six months ago.

“When combined with vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease, this (hospitalisation risk) was equivalent to vaccine effectiveness against hospitalisation of 52% after one dose, 72% 2-to-24 weeks after dose 2, 52% 25+ weeks after dose 2, and 88% 2+ weeks after a booster dose,” said the briefing document.

The data was based on a total of 815 individuals with laboratory-confirmed (sequencing, genotyping or SGTF) Omicron infections, who have been admitted or transferred from emergency departments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Binayak Dasgupta Binayak reports on information security, privacy and scientific research in health and environment with explanatory pieces. He also edits the news sections of the newspaper. ...view detail