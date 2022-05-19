Varsities shouldn’t become ground for ideological conflicts, says Shah

New Delhi: Universities should be a platform for exchange of ideas and not a battleground for ideological wars, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

“There is no need to fight for ideology. Ideology cannot be established by fighting. Ideology progresses through debates and discussions and goes on for ages. Ideologies emerge from universities,” Shah said.

“Therefore, universities should not become the battleground for ideological wars, rather they should become platforms for exchange of views, ideas and to have discussions,” he added.

The Union minister was delivering the inaugural address of the three-day international seminar ‘Revisiting the Ideas of India from Swaraj to New India’ at Delhi University (DU) organised by the varsity’s Political Science department when he made the statement. It was Shah’s maiden event at the university.

If a particular ideology is a cause for strife, it is “not an ideology and definitely not India’s ideology”, Shah said.

“No one remembers who destroyed the universities of Nalanda and Taxila. It is said that the library of Nalanda University burnt for months. But the thoughts they tried to destroy from those universities are intact even till now,” he told the crowd.

Universities have been of special importance in the era of change, Shah said. “Our universities have been the carriers of many movements since the Independence movement and now they can become carriers of movement of ideas,” he said.

Congratulating DU for maintaining its relevance even after 100 years, Shah said: “For me, it is a matter of pride that DU has invited me to present my views. I was in a dilemma for a couple of minutes about whether I should go or not, but then I decided that I have to go and I should talk to people.”

“It’s a big achievement that you have managed to retain your relevance even after 100 years... From Hari Singh Gour (the first VC of DU) to Yogesh Singh I congratulate them all,” he added.

The minister also advised the youth to not just think about their rights but also take care of their duties and responsibilities towards the country, society and the poor, saying, “The Constitution has given rights to everyone but it has also mentioned the duties and responsibilities.”

However, a new trend of fighting for rights and organising dissent on the pretext of creating disorder has begun in the country in the last few years, he said. “It is not in the ideology of this country to spread violence in the name of rights.”

Shah also said India did not have a defence policy before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power and even if it existed, it was a “shadow” of the foreign policy, Shah said.

“Earlier, terrorists would be sent to attack us and there were similar attempts to do so with the Uri and Pulwama attacks. But with the surgical strikes and air strikes, we showed what the defence policy meant,” he said, adding that India wants “peace” and maintains cordial relations with every country in the world.

“India is a geo-cultural country and the people will not understand the idea of India until they understand this,” he said.

Stressing that the “era of change in India” began only after the Modi government came to power in 2014, Shah said: “In the eight-year journey from 2014 to 2022, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, a lot of work has been done in India with a view to re-glorify social, educational, economic and culture.”

The minister spoke on the abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from parts of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur.

“Modi ji scrapped Article 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019 and those who had said that there would be a bloodbath (khoon ki nadiyaan bahengi) could not even indulge in stone-pelting,” he said.

“Earlier, there used to be agitations to remove AFSPA, but today due to the establishment of peace in the North East, we have removed AFSPA from 75% of the North East. To those who speak about human rights of those who spread terrorism, I want to say that human rights are also for those who are victims of terrorism,” he added.

Mentioning several government schemes for youth, including startup India and digital India, Shah said: “Narendra Modi ji clearly has a policy that only the youth of this country can make this country great. If this country has to reach the highest position in every field,

then the youth will have to be inspired, the youth will have to show the way and they will have to be given a platform.”

The minister also praised the National Education Policy and said that it is the first such initiative that has been “welcomed by all” and has been “unopposed”.

“The NEP 2020 attempts to bring the concept of an education system rooted in Indian values on the ground according to today’s time,” he said. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan who was also present during the occasion asked the DU to design some “futuristic courses”.“DU can start a short-term diploma course on patent process. With that the students will not only become employable in India but also at the international level. DU should add futuristic courses to its curriculum,” he said.

