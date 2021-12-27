Varun Gandhi takes dig at UP govt for rallies amid rising Covid-19 cases

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Varun Gandhi on Monday took a dig at the Uttar Pradesh government for organising rallies amid rising cases of the new Covid-19 variant. “Imposing curfew in the night and calling lakhs of people in rallies during the day. This is beyond the comprehension of the common man,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. “Given Uttar Pradesh’s limited healthcare facilities, we have to honestly decide whether our priority is to stop the spread of the dreaded Omicron (variant) or show electoral power.”

Gandhi said the maximum transmission typically happens during the day and the government should cut down on gatherings, which could emerge as Covid-19 clusters. He called for a holistic strategy. “Measures such as night curfews, weekend lockdowns have very limited impact in containing or suppressing the transmission. Hence, the administration should focus on strict and effective containment strategy.” He said the policymakers should lead from the front.

Gandhi’s remarks came two days after Uttar Pradesh’s BJP government imposed a night curfew citing rising Covid-19 cases in the poll-bound state. It also limited the number of guests at weddings and other public functions to 200.

The Centre on Monday asked states and Union territories to ensure local authorities take appropriate Covid-19 containment measures and consider imposing curbs during the ongoing festive season.