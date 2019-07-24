Vehicles of armed forces to get exemption from BS-VI norms

Anisha Dutta

New Delhi: India’s armed forces and paramilitary wings will soon get exemption from stringent vehicle pollution rules that will kick in from April next year, officials familiar with the development said.

Beginning April 1, 2020, all new vehicles in the country will need to conform to BS-VI norms, which lay down drastically tighter exhaust emission requirements for vehicles compared to the BS-IV applicable at present. India skipped stage five after concerns over rapidly rising pollution called for strong steps.

Hindustan Times had on June 23 reported the ministries of defence and home affairs had urged the ministry of road transport and highways to exempt vehicles used by security forces from Bharat Stage VI norms.

Defence vehicles were earlier given exemption from BS-IV norms in 2016 under Rule 115 pertaining to emission rules of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules.

“It is a practice followed worldwide. BS VI compliant vehicles have certain technical parameters and they cannot function in tough terrains where military vehicles are deployed. Sensors of BS-IV and BS-VI push vehicles to limp-home mode,” one of the officials cited above said, referring to fail-safe feature mandated by current pollution control norms. When any component that deals with combustion fails in modern vehicles, on-board computers limit the power output.

“We had issued a draft notification on the same earlier this year where comments came from both home ministry and defence ministry seeking exemption from BS-VI norms. We have decided to grant it and a notification on the same will soon be issued,” the official added.

While no official estimates are available for how many such vehicles are there because of security reasons, a person aware of defence deployments said the army alone has about 150,000-160,000 terrestrial vehicles, such as SUVs trucks and infantry combat vehicles.

In comparison, the total number of vehicles registered in Delhi was last estimated at a little over 10 million.

“Under section 60 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989, there is a special dispensation for defence vehicles as they are registered by other numbers,” the official added.

Section 60 pertains to the registration of central government vehicles used for defence purposes.

The ministry of home affairs had earlier this year sought exemption for certain vehicles [armoured and other specialized vehicles] used by paramilitary forces from the mandatory compliance with BS-IV emission norms.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 00:04 IST