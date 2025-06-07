Veteran Kerala Cong leader, three-time RS MP dies at 95

Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, a three-time Rajya Sabha MP and a veteran Congress leader who led the party to its most successful Assembly election in 2001 in Kerala, passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 95. Thennala Balakrishna Pillai

Pillai, the gentle face of the Congress in the state and a two-time state president, succumbed to age-related illnesses.

Pillai always advocated for consensus-building within the party and led the organisation through one of its most turbulent periods when it was divided into two factions led by K Karunakaran and AK Antony. Despite the intense strife, it speaks to his calibre as a leader who was acceptable to all that the Congress-led UDF was voted to power in the state in 2001 with its highest-ever tally of 100 out of 140 seats.

Born in Sooranad in Kollam district in 1930, Pillai began his career in the Congress as a local ward committee president. He headed the Kollam district Congress committee for more than five years and was elected to the Assembly twice from Adoor in 1977 and 1982. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha thrice, 1991, 1992 and 2003.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar condoled his demise and said Pillai led an unblemished political career within the Congress.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan called Pillai a ‘well-respected and gentlemanly politician.’ “He led a political life that saw periods of having power and lacking power equally,” said the CM.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said Pillai was among the few leaders who was acceptable to all factions. “We remember with fondness and love the advice he gave to all of us which have strengthened our political ideals. He was like the grandfather in the family to whom we can approach with any grievance,” said Satheesan.