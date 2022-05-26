Veterans’ body opposes exemption of armed forces from RTI Act

NEW DELHI: The Indian Ex-Services League, a veterans’ organisation, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the government not to exempt the defence services from the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

In a letter dated May 24, the league’s president, Brigadier Kartar Singh (retd), said RTI is a powerful tool for veterans, serving officers and their families to obtain information related to their service and pension matters and to seek redressal of their grievances.

The letter came on the back of media reports that the defence services were likely to be exempted from the RTI Act. The defence ministry sent a proposal to the government last year seeking exemption from the Act on the grounds of national security.

Singh argued against placing defence services under Schedule 2 of the Act as adequate protection was available under Sections 7 and 9 to withhold information related to operational and security matters.

He said denying the right to the powerful tool to veterans, serving officers and their families would “place them at a disadvantage vis-à-vis other citizens” and also “result in a massive increase in litigation with such affected people approaching judicial forums for minor issues.”

“It would also attract adverse publicity since other democratic and developed countries with whom India seeks a place in [the] international arena do not have such exemptions for their defence forces.”

The inclusion of the defence services under Section 24, which exempts intelligence and security organisations from revealing sensitive information under the Act, was proposed in last July. The push to keep armed forces outside the ambit of the Act came even as a previous attempt in 2006 to exclude the services from RTI did not materialise.

There have been instances of the misuse of the Act to obtain information at the behest of “inimical elements”, army officials earlier said. They questioned why should not the defence forces be exempt from RTI when organisations such as Special Frontier Force of the Cabinet Secretariat, the Border Security Force, the Central Reserve Police Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Central Industrial Security Force and other organisations are exempted under Section 24.

A total of 26 organisations are exempted under Section 24, including the Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Directorate of Enforcement, Narcotics Control Bureau and Special Protection Group.