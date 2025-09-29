Veterans bring strategic thinking to society: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Ex-servicemen are a national asset and bring decades of experience, leadership, discipline and strategic thinking to society, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (ANI)

“Their continued engagement in social and economic initiatives strengthens communities and the nation as a whole. Veterans play a pivotal role in fostering trust, unity and collaboration within societies, thereby reinforcing societal resilience and stability,” Singh said at a conclave organised by the defence ministry’s department of ex-servicemen welfare.

The two-day conclave on Viksit Bharat and Ex-Servicemen Welfare brings together representatives from district and state Sainik Boards, the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme and various central government departments to deliberate on policies, initiatives, and schemes aimed at improving the lives of veterans and their families.

Delving into the challenges faced by veterans, Singh said concerns related to pension, limited healthcare facilities, and restricted employment opportunities were being addressed. “The government is committed to addressing these challenges through modern technology and streamlined processes, including initiatives such as smart canteen cards, ex-servicemen identity cards, online access to DGR services, and the Sparsh portal for pension management.”

These measures, he said, aim to simplify administrative processes, enhance transparency, and ensure that veterans and their families have easy access to essential services.