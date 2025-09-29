Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Veterans bring strategic thinking to society: Rajnath Singh

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 10:55 pm IST

Rajnath Singh said the continued engagement of veterans in social and economic initiatives strengthens communities and the nation as a whole

NEW DELHI: Ex-servicemen are a national asset and bring decades of experience, leadership, discipline and strategic thinking to society, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (ANI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (ANI)

“Their continued engagement in social and economic initiatives strengthens communities and the nation as a whole. Veterans play a pivotal role in fostering trust, unity and collaboration within societies, thereby reinforcing societal resilience and stability,” Singh said at a conclave organised by the defence ministry’s department of ex-servicemen welfare.

The two-day conclave on Viksit Bharat and Ex-Servicemen Welfare brings together representatives from district and state Sainik Boards, the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme and various central government departments to deliberate on policies, initiatives, and schemes aimed at improving the lives of veterans and their families.

Delving into the challenges faced by veterans, Singh said concerns related to pension, limited healthcare facilities, and restricted employment opportunities were being addressed. “The government is committed to addressing these challenges through modern technology and streamlined processes, including initiatives such as smart canteen cards, ex-servicemen identity cards, online access to DGR services, and the Sparsh portal for pension management.”

These measures, he said, aim to simplify administrative processes, enhance transparency, and ensure that veterans and their families have easy access to essential services.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Veterans bring strategic thinking to society: Rajnath Singh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On