Bhopal, Vice Chancellors of the Jawaharlal Nehru University will be henceforth referred to as "Kulgurus", drawing "inspiration" from a similar decision of the Madhya Pradesh government last year, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday. Vice Chancellors of JNU will be referred to as Kulgurus, says MP CM

Addressing ministers ahead of the state cabinet meeting, Yadav stated that JNU has adopted the "navachar" introduced by the state government. "Like Madhya Pradesh, the Vice Chancellor of JNU will now be known as 'Kulguru'," he said.

However, the chief minister did not clarify whether JNU has formally implemented this change or if an official administrative order has been issued.

Yadav noted that the decision draws inspiration from a decision taken by the Madhya Pradesh government last year, which renamed the university post of Vice Chancellor to “Kulguru.”

He had stated that the change aligns with Indian sanskriti and Guru Parampara , and that the term "Kulpati" could be problematic for women officeholders due to its awkward connotation.

The chief minister on Wednesday reiterated that women beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana will receive a special assistance of ₹250 for Rakshabandhan, in addition to their regular monthly financial aid. Beneficiaries will receive the amount directly into their accounts on July 12.

To mark Guru Purnima on July 10, Yadav announced a two-day Guru Purnima Utsav in all schools and colleges. District ministers, public representatives, prominent citizens, and saints will participate in the celebrations.

On this occasion, Sandipani Vidyalaya will be inaugurated in Bhopal, he added.

Yadav claimed the removal of BRTS has reduced road accidents by 51 per cent and fatalities by 70 per cent, which he said is a "pleasant outcome of the decisions taken by the Madhya Pradesh government in public interest".

The government had decided to remove BRTS in January 2024.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.