Video: Mysterious chariot washes ashore in Andhra, intelligence informed

A mysterious gold-coloured chariot washed ashore at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as the sea remained turbulent due to the impact of Cyclone Asani- which has now weakened.

Speaking to news agency ANI, an official said that the chariot might have come from another country, adding intelligence and higher officials have been informed.

A video tweeted by agency ANI showed people on the shore dragging the chariot out of the water and bringing it to the shore.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the severe Cyclonic Storm 'Asani' weakened into a 'cyclonic storm' and is likely to become a depression by Thursday morning.

Cyclone Asani continues to disrupt the flight operations in Andhra's Visakhapatnam and Tamil Nadu's Chennai as all IndiGo flights were cancelled on Wednesday morning. The state also received rainfall in the morning as the cyclone barrelled towards north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The weather department has said that the cyclone is likely to move north eastwards towards northwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to weaken gradually into a depression by May 12 morning.

IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal West Bengal today.

(With agency inputs)

