Video of Mangaluru cop’s chase of mobile snatcher goes viral on social media

In what seemed like a scene straight out of a movie, a policeman in Mangaluru chased and caught a cell phone snatcher on Wednesday. The incident came to light after videos of the chase went viral on the social media on Friday.

The videos show assistant reserve sub-inspector Varun Alva, jumping out of his car after seeing a commotion at a distance and running towards a man escaping from the scene. The chase through small alleys ends in the police officer arresting a man in a blue shirt.

The man was later identified as 32-year-old Harish Poojary, who along with his accomplices, was accused of stealing the mobile phone of a migrant worker from Bihar. The man whose phone was stolen reportedly worked at a granite factory and he was sleeping at Nehru Grounds when the incident occurred.

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters that even he was at the junction when the incident took place. He saw a man chasing another man, whom the police officer tracked down. The man identified as 20-year-old Samanth confessed to stealing mobiles and said that his associates had the other phones.

The police asked Shamanth to call his accomplices and tell them to come to Mangaluru Central Railway Station. As police were following Shamanth near Hampankatte, Poojari ran to escape police and ASI Alva chased down the suspect.

“He tried to enter an auto rickshaw but they gave chase to the auto rickshaw and pulled Poojari out. The suspect got of the vehicle only to flee from the spot. Varun chased and pinned him down,” said a senior official.

Mangaluru South Police have registered a case of robbery and are on the lookout for another accused, Rajesh, a resident of Ullal, who is said to be part of the gang.

Complimenting police personnel led by Varun, commissioner Shashi Kumar announced a cash reward of ₹10,000 for them on Thursday. He said the arrest of the gang members will help police crack cases of robbery in the city.