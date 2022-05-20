Video of massive coal theft from Chhattisgarh mine goes viral; probe ordered

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh police has ordered a probe after a video that shows people digging coal at an opencast coal mine went viral on social media, officials said on Thursday.

Inspector general of police (Bilaspur range) Ratanlal Dangi, on Thursday, ordered a probe into the matter and directed that the matter should be investigated as soon as possible.

The video shows a large number of women and men digging an opencast with pickaxes and other tools. People are also seen, carrying coal-filled sacks on their shoulders and head, coming out of the mine in queues.

The IG ordered an inquiry by the Anti-Crime and Cyber unit over the viral video.

“The viral video is of which mine and of which district and why the paramilitary forces have not stopped people from entering the said mine,” the inquiry order said.

“How many actions have been taken against the coal theft in how many police stations and if no actions were taken why. And who is the mastermind behind the alleged coal theft and has there been any involvement of any state government or other official in this matter,” the IG said.

The public relations officer SECL (Bilaspur headquarter) Sanish Chandra talking to media said the police are investigating the authenticity of the viral video and it would be very early to comment on it.

If cases of coal theft surface in the mining area of SECL, it is immediately reported to police, he added.

Meanwhile, Korba superintendent of police (SP) Bhojram Patel on Thursday removed station house officers of Dipka Police station and Hardibazar Police Chowki (outpost) and shifted them to Korba police line.