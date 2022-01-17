Video on ‘sex-for-job’ scandal: Belagavi woman alleges harassment; police blame delay in forensic report

A 25-year-old woman from Karnataka’s Belagavi district, about 505 km from Bengaluru, has been subject to mental torture by her husband and the society at large after a video clip, in which another woman who purportedly bears some resemblance to the former, went viral on social media nine months ago.

The video relates to the ‘sex-for-job’ scandal which involves former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Jarkiholi. The scandal cost Jarkiholi his place in the cabinet.

“I am not that lady in the video. I don’t have a black mark on my lap like that lady in the video; besides, the lady doesn’t have a tattoo on her forehead like me. Is this not enough to prove my innocence? Women police constables checked my body parts physically. They have noted down all the details. But my husband’s family isn’t ready to accept it. But I want justice”, the woman said, requesting anonymity.

The possible mistaken identity continues to fuel harassment against this woman, forcing her to run from pillar-to-post in her attempt to get authorities to clear her name.

The 25-year-old woman has even filed a complaint in March 2021 under IT Act, 2000 and sections 498A, 504, and 509 of IPC against nine people including her husband, brother-in-law, and some other family members and outsiders who circulated the video to different social media platforms.

She also blames the police for not taking action against the accused so far.

Dinesh Kalahalli, a social activist, had filed a complaint in March last year in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park police station. An unverified video of what looks like the minister with an unnamed woman sharing physical intimacy had gone viral with TV news channels in Karnataka playing the incident on loop.

An alleged phone call between the two, in which a person alleged to be the minister, making corruption allegations against Yediyurappa is also being used against the BJP-led government in the state.

The Jarkiholi case has taken twists and turns, with the BJP legislator accusing several of his partymen and many from the Congress of trying to sabotage his political career.

The actual woman in the video, or at least the one who is believed to be in the video, has made a physical appearance before the police and the courts, and presented her side of the case.

But none of this has had any bearing on the life of the 25-year-old woman who remains an ‘accused’ for her own husband and village elders.

The young woman has also approached the forensic laboratory science (FSL). Ghataprabha police have sent the video to FSL in Bengaluru around eight months ago and are still waiting for the report. But the delay in the FSL report is adding to her challenges.

However, speaking to HT, superintendent of police Laxman Nimbaragi discarded the allegations of the complainant, saying the case is under investigation.

“We have been waiting for the FSL report. We sent all the details to FSL immediately after the complaint was registered. Delay is happening in getting the FSL report but we will again request the concerned to send the report at the earliest. Hope we will get it within a few months,” the officer said.

Nimbaragi also said police can’t arrest the accused named in the complaint immediately without a preliminary investigation, as per the wish of the complainant.

According to advocate Gurunath Kori, delay of FSL report is the common problem faced by the victims. “There are cases where the report has been delayed for more than two years even in serious cases like rape. This is a problem in the system which needs to be addressed. As far as this case is concerned, the police department can request the FSL authorities to send the report without delay, since it’s a case of a woman’s social life,” Kori said.