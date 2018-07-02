Vigilance appointments to Aadhaar, busy days for Supreme Court after vacation

Resuming work from Monday after a 44-day summer break, the Supreme Court will deliver crucial verdicts and take up several important cases with a bearing on polity, environment and women’s rights all through the month of July.

On Monday itself, the top court is expected to deliver the verdict in the case challenging the appointment of central vigilance commissioner KV Chowdary and vigilance commissioner TM Bhasin, nearly nine months after it began hearing the public interest litigation.

The PIL, filed by NGO Centre for Integrity, Governance and Training in Vigilance Administration in 2015, challenged the appointments by holding it as “arbitrary, illegal and in violation of the principle of institutional integrity”. It had alleged that Chowdary and Bhasin did not have clean record, and the appointment procedure followed was “not transparent”.

The SC, while reserving the judgment last year, had however said it will only go into the aspect whether the CVC and the VC had met the criteria of having “impeccable integrity”.

The apex court is also expected to pronounce its verdict in the Aadhaar case, where a bunch of 30 petitions have challenged the government’s biometric data collection law on the grounds of it being “violative of the citizen’s privacy”.

The marathon hearing in the case had gone on for 38 days over four months. The five-judge constitution bench, comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, and Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan concluded the hearing in the case last month.

Besides the law itself, the petitions have challenged various government orders that made it compulsory for people to link the 12-digit Aadhaar number with their bank accounts, mobile phone numbers, PAN cards and also in filing income tax returns.

Another judgment that the SC is expected to deliver this month relates to the interpretation of Article 239AA of the Constitution and determination of the powers of the Lieutenant Governor and the elected government in the administration of Delhi.

On Monday, the SC will deal with a PIL filed by a lawyers’ body seeking direction to the Centre to process in a timebound manner the recommendations made by the Supreme Court collegium for appointments to the high courts and the top court.

In the absence of any fixed time frame, the Centre has been known to sit on names suggested by the collegium for appointment to the higher judiciary.

The PIL by the Madras Bar Association argues the “arbitrary and inordinate delay” by the Centre in processing the names for appointment as judges “amounts to violation of the fundamental rights of the citizens”.

The court will also take up another PIL on Monday, filed by BJP leader Ashiwini Upadhaya. The PIL seeks to do away with the provision in the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which allows a person to contest election from more than one constituency simultaneously.

On July 6, a three-member bench headed by the CJI will resume hearing the contentious Babri Masjid-Ramjanmabhoomi title dispute in Ayodhya.