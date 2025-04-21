Kasaragod , Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday made a scathing attack against the Centre, accusing it of wanting to see the 'destruction' of the southern state and adopting a negative approach towards its efforts to survive during time of difficulties. Vijayan accuses Centre of adopting negative stand towards Kerala

The state had to face several challenges in recent times including the worst flood of the century and the landslide tragedy that had rocked Wayanad, he said.

Unfortunately, the Centre, which has the responsibility to support the state and help it to survive, has provided no assistance at any stage, the CM alleged while inaugurating the fourth anniversary celebrations of the LDF government in this northernmost district.

"The Centre has adopted a completely negative approach in this matter. They even tried to block the assistance offered by others using their power," he alleged.

"Let Kerala shatter...shatter more. The union government was led by that destructive mindset," Vijayan further charged.

The Left veteran further said when the state suffered the massive deluge years ago, the entire world thought how it would survive the impacts of the natural disaster.

However, both the country and the world have got amused at the way the state survived it, he claimed.

"How could we survive like this? There is only one reason for this. The unity of our state and its people. It has become our strength to survive all difficulties and challenges," he said.

Though the Centre has wished for the "destruction" of Kerala and adopted a negative stand for the same, Kerala has not been shattered, Vijayan further said.

The same union government even had to give many awards to the state recognising it's achievements in various fields and acknowledging that it is number one in the country in those areas.

During his address, Vijayan also listed out various achievements of his government under its consecutive rules and development initiatives implemented it during the period.

He asked what would be the condition of Kerala if the LDF government had not come to power in 2016 and if it had not receive the people's mandate to continue in 2021 as well.

Over 4.5 lakh houses have been handed over to deserving beneficiaries under the government's ambitious LIFE Mission project, he said adding that four lakh title deeds have been distributed.

The arrears of welfare pension have been cleared and the amount has been enhanced, the CM further mentioned.

On national highway development, he said Kerala has now become a state which can equally boast of natural beauty and infrastructure development.

"There is only a picture of change and advancement everywhere in the state now," the Chief Minister added.

Besides Vijayan, various cabinet ministers were also present during the inauguration of the government's fourth anniversary celebrations.

The government, earlier, announced that its fourth anniversary would be celebrated from April 21 to May 23, with district- and state-level events.

However, opposition UDF boycotted the event alleging extravaganza at a time when the state is reeling under acute financial crunch.

