Vijayan, Stalin add voices to chorus against proposed changes to IAS rules

NEW DELHI: Chief ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu Pinarayi Vijayan and M K Stalin have added their voices to the chorus from non-Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states against the proposed changes to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Cadre Rules to allow the central government to summon any official for central deputation without the consent of the state governments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin cited natural disasters while asking him to revoke the proposal. “The States also face frequent natural disasters which demand services of IAS officers in the State more than elsewhere,” he said. “Given this situation, forcing the State Governments to depute officers would surely aggravate the governance deficit in various States due to shortage of officers and also it is an affront to the administrative framework of the States.”

Vijayan urged Modi to drop the proposed amendments saying it will “induce a fear psychosis and an attitude of hesitancy among All India Service Officers to implement policies of a state government, which are formed by party/parties politically opposed by the ruling party at the Centre.” He added the deputation rules are “heavily loaded in favour” of the Union government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on January 18, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Modi expressing her “strong reservations” over the move. She urged Modi to roll back the proposed amendments saying they were “against the spirit of cooperative federalism and that it upsets harmonious arrangement between Centre and States in the matter of posting of IAS and IPS officers.”

Banerjee said the move goes “against the… basic structure of India’s Constitutional scheme.” Her Jharkhand counterpart, Hemant Soren, urged Modi to set aside the proposed amendments, calling them “draconian” and against the spirit of “cooperative federalism”. Soren said the move is likely to further strain the stressed Centre-state relations. “It has immense potential to be misused for harassment of officers and vendetta politics against the state government.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}