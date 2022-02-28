Vijayan urges PM to expedite evacuation of students from Ukraine

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to expedite the ongoing evacuation of Indian students from war-torn Ukraine as the condition deteriorated amid Russian invasion.

Later, he also held discussions with the Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar.

“Those who have taken refuge in bunkers in places of eastern Ukraine like Kiev, Kaekhiv and Sumi are in urgent need of food and water. They are also in a thoroughly disturbed mental state. A large number of students have walked to the Poland border, braving cold. Now Ukraine authorities are not allowing them to leave, and force is being used against them. Step for sending officials from our embassy, who can effectively communicate with the Ukraine officials at the border may be taken immediately,” Vijayan said in his letter to Modi, adding that the state government authorities are flooded with calls from helpless students.

He said around 2,320 people from Kerala are in Ukraine, and the department of non-resident Keralite affairs has established contact with half of them. “We request you to take immediate steps for opening a route through Moldovia for speedy evacuation,” the CM said. He also thanked the Union government for the steps taken so far.

Meanwhile, 49 students from Kerala arrived in the state on Sunday through various airports. They said the situation in Ukraine was dreadful and requested the government for an early evacuation of their stranded friends.

“It is a friendly country and fees are affordable also. That is why we enrolled there. But never imagined we would have to flee like this. Most of us realised now, water and food are precious,” said Anjela Issac, a fourth-year MBBS student of the Bukovinian State Medical University in Chernivtsi. She also thanked the Union and state governments for helping her return safely.

“We are lucky to return. We want our friends to also return safely. Since India is having good relations with both the countries, we hope it will be realised soon,” said another student K Jaikrishnan.