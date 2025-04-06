Sitapur , Tension prevailed in Vibharapur village in this Uttar Pradesh district after villagers clashed with police over the removal of the statues of B R Ambedkar and Lord Buddha from a government land, police said on Sunday. Villagers clash with police as Ambedkar, Buddha statues removed from govt land in UP's Sitapur; 8 cops injured

At least eight police personnel were injured in the incident as villagers pelted stones and clashed with them on Saturday, they said, adding that five people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to officials, the statues were installed by the villagers on a platform built in front of the Panchayat Bhawan on March 11.

Following a complaint, the tehsil administration served a notice for the removal of the statues on March 12. However, the villagers opposed the move and the statues remained in place.

The matter resurfaced during a grievance-redressal event held in Maholi on Saturday.

Acting on fresh instructions, Maholi Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shashibind Dwivedi and Circle Officer Vishal Gupta reached the village, located within the Pisavan police station limits, with a joint team of police and revenue officials.

The team, accompanied by a bulldozer, removed the statues from the disputed site.

As the police and administrative officials were preparing to leave, a group of villagers started pelting stones at them, injuring eight police personnel and damaging the circle officer's vehicle.

"While the villagers were calm when the statues were being removed, they suddenly started throwing stones as the team was departing," Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Ranjan said.

In retaliation, police used mild force to disperse the crowd, he said. Some villagers were also reportedly injured in the clash.

Five people, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the incident and a case has been registered against those involved, the ASP said.

Attempts are on to apprehend the other accused, he added.

To prevent further tension, adequate police force have been deployed in the village.

"The situation is now under control and normalcy has been restored," Ranjan said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.