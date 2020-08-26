e-paper
Home / India News / Villagers kill RJD leader, critically injure BJP worker in Jharkhand

Villagers kill RJD leader, critically injure BJP worker in Jharkhand

The RJD leader was declared brought dead to hospital while his friend was referred to PMCH in Dhanbad for advanced treatment for serious injuries.

india Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:46 IST
Subhash Mishra
Subhash Mishra
Hindustan Times, Dhanbad
Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the men who allegedly attacked the two friends.
Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the men who allegedly attacked the two friends. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)
         

A group of villagers allegedly beat a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and critically injured a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in Motilader village in Jharkahnd’s Giridih district on Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.

Kailash Yadav was the district vice-president of the RJD while his friend Indralal Verma is a BJP worker.

Giridih civil surgeon Dr AK Sinha said Yadav was brought dead to hospital while Verma was referred to Dhanbad’s Patliputra Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for advanced treatment.

Giridih’s superintendent of police (SP) Amit Renu said the incident occurred around 11 pm on Tuesday.

The two men were returning to their village on a bike after lodging a complaint against few villagers with the Bengabad police station when a group of around two dozen people attacked them with lathis and injured them critically. Hearing commotion, people came out to their rescue and attackers fled from the spot.

Though Yadav and Verma were active in different political parties the two were friends as they lived in the same village.

Both men were immediately taken to Giridih sadar hospital where Yadav was declared brought dead while doctors referred Verma to PMCH, Dhanbad because of his critical condition.

The SP said villagers who attacked the two men have been identified and police teams are conducting raids to arrest them.

“Prima facie it looks to be a result of old enmity. But now we are focusing on arresting all persons involved in the incident,” Renu said.

Kailash Yadav was a popular political worker in Giridih. As the news of his death spread, hundreds of RJD and BJP workers blocked Giridih Tower chowk for several hours in the morning in protest and demanded the arrest of people involved in the murder.

