VIMSAR principal’s office properties attached over unpaid dues of retrenched staff

The official car of the principal of a leading government medical college and hospital in western Odisha, and two buses, numerous furniture, several computers and computer peripherals belonging to the college were attached by officials of a court on Saturday after a civil court ordered for its auction to pay wages amounting to ₹80 lakh to three of the 27 contractual employees who were laid off in 2007.

Swetambar Purohit, the lawyer for the three entrenched contractual employees of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla, said the order of a civil court in Sonepur district for sealing of movable properties of the principal’s office was executed by the staff of senior judge, civil division, Sambalpur.

“Armed with the orders of the civil judge senior division of Sonepur that passed the order for attachment of movable properties listed by the contractual employees for auction, the staff of the local court sealed the official car of the principal, two buses of the college, two pairs of table and chair, two sofa sets, 16 computers, 6 wooden tables, a glass table, 41 steel almirahs, 20 wooden almirahs, 7 printers and three xerox machines. It took more than 11 years to get justice for the three workers,” said Purohit. “Once these properties are auctioned off, the money accrued from them would be paid to the three employees who had moved court”.

The authorities of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in September 2007 removed 27 contractual employees from services without any notice. Three of them - a gatekeeper, an attendant and a sweeper - first moved the State Administrative Tribunal against the dismissal. Though the tribunal ordered for their reinstatement, the medical college and hospital authorities did not act following which the retrenched employees moved a labour court under Industrial Disputes Act.

Though the hospital authorities contended that they did not come under ID Act, the labour court in 2016 asked them to pay the workers their arrear dues and reinstate them in their previous positions. When the VIMSAR authorities refused to act on the labour court orders, the three workers moved Orissa high court seeking execution of the labour court orders.

The Orissa high court initially asked the workers to approach a civil court in Sambalpur for redressal of their grievances, but later allocated the case to the civil judge senior division in Sonepur district as several courts in western Odisha were on strike. The case lingered for 2-3 years in civil court in Sonepur till the Orissa high court asked them to dispose the cases quickly following which the warrant of attachment of movable property in execution of decree of money was acted upon.

Court officials said once the movable properties are auctioned off, former gatekeeper-cum-electrician of VIMSAR, Khirod Kumar Sahoo will get ₹29.6 lakh as arrears from the proceeds. Rebati Kanta Kalet, who was a sweeper in 2007, would get ₹25.31 lakh while former attendant Sambhunath Sahu would get ₹25.46 lakh.

“If the proceeds from the auctioned amount does not meet the cost, then another case regarding auction of immovable properties of VIMSAR authorities would be initiated,” said the lawyer of the former employees. He added that the remaining 24 employees who were retrenched can also seek judicial remedy by approaching the labour court as a precedence has been set by the three employees.

However, legal cell officer of VIMSAR, Ashok Panigrahi said he welcomed the court order, but sealing the office at this juncture will affect Covid management with more than 20 doctors testing positive. “Our case is sub judice in the high court and it will be heard soon,” he said.

The principal of VIMSAR, Dr Jayashree Dora refused to comment on the sealing of her office.

