Vinai Kumar Saxena to be sworn in as Delhi Lieutenant Governor on Thursday

New Delhi: Vinai Kumar Saxena, chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) of the Central government, will be sworn in as Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G) on Thursday (May 26), the L-G’s office Raj Niwas announced on Tuesday.

Saxena, 64, will be administered the oath of office at Raj Niwas at 11 am by the chief justice of Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi. The event will have the top brass of the Delhi government in attendance. The entire Delhi Cabinet headed by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the senior most bureaucrats such as newly appointed chief secretary Naresh Kumar, additional chief secretary Satya Gopal, the special officer and the new commissioner of the unified MCD Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti respectively are scheduled to be present at the ceremony.

He will be the first L-G of Delhi from a non-bureaucratic or non-defence background. Saxena worked in the private sector for three decades before heading the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) of the central government for six years.

He will replace former civil servant Anil Baijal, who headed Delhi’s government for at least five years and four months before resigning for “personal reasons” last week at a time when the city’s elected government and the Centre are locked in a battle over delayed municipal polls.

Saxena, who will report to the Union home ministry, will directly oversee issues related to land, services, police and law and order, which come under the purview of the L-G and not the Aam Aadmi Party administration. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, implemented last year, gives primacy to the L-G over the elected government in the city.

After Saxena’s name was announced on Monday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to talk about Baijal and welcome the new L-G. “The former L-G Anil Baijal and I worked together in Delhi on several projects and tried to solve many issues. He is a very good man. I wish him the best for the future and wish him good health and a long life. I welcome the newly appointed L-G, Vinai Kumar Saxena on behalf of the people of Delhi. He will get the full support of the cabinet for Delhi’s betterment,” he said.

Saxena will take over the L-G’s office at a time when the AAP government and the Centre are locked in a battle over municipal bodies in Delhi. Civic elections in the city are delayed owing to the reunification of the three civic bodies, which came into effect on May 22. The MCD elections are likely to be held at the end of this year or early next year. Saxena will also have to look into filling thousands of vacancies in various government departments, recruitment in most of which got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He will also have to sign off on key government schemes – for example, Baijal rejected the Delhi government’s doorstep delivery of ration project, cancelled its home isolation programme and blocked its plan to allow only Delhi residents to be treated at city hospitals for Covid-19.

