Jaisalmer, Police have arrested more than 30 people, including 16 women, after tension simmered in a village here on Thursday as violence erupted over the reconstruction of historic memorial cenotaphs between members of two religious communities, police said. Violence erupts over cenotaph reconstruction in Rajasthan village, over 30 held

Heavy police teams were deployed in the Basanpir village to maintain law and order.

Police said more than 30 people, including 16 women, were arrested after members of one of the two communities allegedly hurled stones at those involved in the cenotaph rebuilding work near the village pond.

The sudden attack left eight police personnel, a tehsildar, and at least two civilians injured. All the injured were taken to the Jaisalmer district hospital for treatment.

District Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said, "As soon as we received information, additional forces were rushed. The situation is under control. We have arrested around 30 people so far. Police are identifying others involved in the violence. We are committed to a zero-tolerance approach and appeal to the public to maintain peace."

Thursday's violence reignited a long-running dispute dating back to 2019, when antisocial elements demolished the historic chhatris built in memory of Jaisalmer's princely-era warrior Jujhar Ramchandra Singh Sodha and Paliwal Ji. While local elders and police had mediated to allow reconstruction recently, the latest work sparked fresh tensions and clashes.

Scenes of chaos were witnessed as men, women, and even children joined in pelting stones. Some vehicles were damaged as glass shattered under the barrage.

Villager Ganpat Singh Nodiyala accused officials of inaction, saying, "The administration was present but stood by silently. The other community used women and children as shields for stone-pelting."

Police said immediate reinforcements were deployed, and a case has been registered. Additional forces were sent to Basanpir village to prevent further flare-ups, with senior administration officials, including the SDM and tehsildar, overseeing law and order.

SP Chaudhary also urged the residents to refrain from sharing provocative or objectionable posts on social media that could incite tensions.

Jaisalmer MLA Chhotu Singh Bhati condemned the violence, stating that any insult to Jaisalmer's pride would not be tolerated.

"The historical chhatris built in memory of the brave warriors of the princely era—Shri Ramchandra Ji Sodha and Shri Hadud Ji Paliwal—have been a symbol of our glorious history, sacrifice, and cultural heritage. Unfortunately, they were demolished by antisocial elements in 2019. Now, when their reconstruction work started, some people with radical thinking attempted to obstruct the construction. Not only was an attempt made to stop the work by stone-pelting, but many people were injured in the attack. This act is condemnable, cowardly, and hurts social harmony," Bhati said.

He added that such incidents were extremely worrying in a sensitive area like Jaisalmer, adjacent to the country's borders. "We are taking this seriously not only from the law and order perspective but also from the point of view of national security."

"No harm will be allowed to come to our valour, history, and culture. We are all committed to protecting the identity of Jaisalmer," he said.

