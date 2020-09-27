e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Viral caseload shoots up in Kerala as it logs more than 40,000 new Covid-19 cases in 1 week

Viral caseload shoots up in Kerala as it logs more than 40,000 new Covid-19 cases in 1 week

The minister asked people not to lower their guard at this critical point and avoid big gatherings to avoid high mortality rates. She said relaxations during the Onam festivities and the ongoing protest by the opposition parties were the main reasons for the present surge in Covid-19 cases.

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:56 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
The health department has asked asymptomatic patients to remain in isolation in their homes and not to crowd hospitals.
The health department has asked asymptomatic patients to remain in isolation in their homes and not to crowd hospitals. (ANI PHOTO.)
         

After keeping coronavirus in check for barely some time, the viral caseload has increased alarmingly in Kerala in the past one week forcing health authorities to review containment strategies. State health minister K K Shailaja on Sunday admitted that it is a testing time for Kerala and cases may go up sharply by next month.

More than 40,000 cases were reported in the last one week and the positivity rate has gone up to 11.9% while the national average is below 8%. “Our strategy was right from day one and we contained deaths considerably. Our death rate is still below one per cent. But of late cases are surging and it was expected. It is the second wave of the virus,” she said.

The minister asked people not to lower their guard at this critical point and avoid big gatherings to avoid high mortality rates. She said relaxations during the Onam festivities and the ongoing protest by the opposition parties were the main reasons for the present surge. The state is witnessing protests seeking the resignation of minister KT Jaleel who was interrogated in connection with the sensational gold smuggling case.

The minister said the state with high density of population (860 people per square km) and with a high population of elderly people (more than 15 per cent of the population is above 60) was a sitting duck but it managed well, slowing down the death rate (reported 678 casualties). She held a high-level meeting to review the situation. The health department has asked asymptomatic patients to remain in isolation in their homes and not to crowd hospitals. In Covid-19 active cases (56,709) the state is in the fifth position now in the country.

According to health experts what is worrying is that in Kerala, Covid-19 cases peaked when other states are showing a downward trend and they expect the situation will continue like this till October-end. “The reverse quarantine was successful to a large extent. Despite surge in cases the state managed the death rate considerably,” said Dr B Iqbal, chairman of the expert committee for Covid-19 management.

On Sunday, the state reported 7,445 new cases taking the total to 1,75,384. Patients who have recovered stand at 1,17,921 and active cases are 56,709. With 21 new casualties, the death toll has gone up to 678. The state has also increased tests with 54,493 tests being carried out on Sunday. The total number of tests has gone up to 27,71,533.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
RR vs KXIP Live: Rajasthan Royals race to fifty in 224-run chase
RR vs KXIP Live: Rajasthan Royals race to fifty in 224-run chase
Sharad Pawar lauds SAD’s Badals for their strong pro-farmer stance
Sharad Pawar lauds SAD’s Badals for their strong pro-farmer stance
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
‘Dark day for democracy, farmers’: SAD’s Badal on Prez’s nod to farm bills
‘Dark day for democracy, farmers’: SAD’s Badal on Prez’s nod to farm bills
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In