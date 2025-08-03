'Virat, the nation needs you': Shashi Tharoor ‘misses’ Kohli more than ever amid Ind vs Eng 5th Test

Senior Congress leader shared that he has been “missing” cricketer Virat Kohli during the ongoing India-England test series at the Oval but never as much as the Sunday match, the fifth and final one. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the Monsoon session of Parliament on Thursday, July 31(PTI)

Wondering if it is too late to urge Virat Kohli to return, Shashi Tharoor said the cricketer's “grit and intensity, his inspirational presence in the field, not to mention his abundant batting skills, might have led to a different outcome.” Follow Ind-Eng 5th test live updates

“I’ve been missing @imVkohli a few times during this series, but never as much as in this Test match. His grit and intensity, his inspirational presence in the field, not to mention his abundant batting skills, might have led to a different outcome. Is it too late to call him out if retirement? Virat, the nation needs you!” Shashi Tharoor's post read.

India's cricketing star Virat Kohli announced retirement from test format in May this year, sparking requests from all over the country to take back the call.

England appeared poised to win the match and the series, even with only 10 fit players - allrounder Chris Woakes was sidelined by injury - and looked set to close out the series with another thrilling run chase. After successfully chasing 371 in the series opener at Leeds, England held a 2-1 lead.

India missed a key opportunity before lunch when Mohammed Siraj caught Harry Brook on 19, only to step back onto the boundary cushion, turning a wicket into six runs.

It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.

Announcing his retirement, Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram on May 12, “There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.”

“As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way,” Kohli said.

“I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile,” Kohli said in the post, signing off with #269. This number refers to his Test cap number, signifying that he was the 269th player to represent India in test cricket.