Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s privatisation: Jana Sena’s digital media campaign gets huge response

A three-day digital campaign launched by Jana Sena Party led by popular Telugu film star Pawan Kalyan against the Centre’s decision to privatise Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), better known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, concluded on Monday, with the party claiming that the campaign received a huge response from the people.

The campaign with a hashtage #SaveVizagSteelPlant was launched by Pawan Kalyan on Saturday on Twitter. “The campaign was spread on various social media platforms by the party cadre and it was a huge success with lakhs of people responding and demanding that the Centre withdraw its proposal to privatise the steel plant,” Jana Sena Party general secretary Bolisetty Satyanarayana said.

According to Satyanarayana, the campaign received response from over 700 million people till Monday evening.

In a tweet on Monday, Pawan Kalyan recalled the statements made by YSR Congress leaders during the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation election held in March that they were ready to sacrifice their lives to prevent the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from being privatised.

“You don’t have to make so much sacrifice. Just hold placards in Parliament and stall the proceedings. That is enough,” the actor told the YSRCP parliament members.

The Jana Sena leaders and workers have been staging demonstrations across the state for the last three days, raising “Visakha Ukku, Andhrula Hakku” (Visakha Steel is the birth right of Andhra people). They also raised slogans against the indifferent attitude of the YSRCP government in the state towards the privatisation of the steel plant.

Satyanarayana said the simultaneous campaign - #Raise_Placards_YSRCP_MP for the steel plant received response from nearly 24 million people and the #Raise_Placards_ANDHRA_MP campaign evoked response from 71.3 million people.

He said the campaign in various other forms would continue till the Centre gave up the proposal for privatisation of the steel plant. “Our leader Pawan Kalyan said we should draw inspiration from the movement for separate Telangana state, which continued till the goal is achieved,” Satyanarayana said.

“The digital campaign is to open the eyes of the YSR Congress party which has not been able to bring pressure on the Centre despite having 151 MLAs and 22 MPs and instead, it was passing the buck to the BJP,” the Jana Sena leader said.