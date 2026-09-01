Heavy rain in Uttarakhand triggers waterlogging in Nainital, Bhimtal bypass; flood-like situation on roads | Visuals

Heavy rainfall continued in Uttarakhand on Tuesday as most parts of the state remained under yellow and orange alerts, according to the India Meteorological Department. Visuals from the state, specifically the Bhimtal-Nainital stretch, show the flood-like situation after the downpour.

The downpour in north India has triggered flood-like situations along major river basins, impacting several districts in Uttarakhand. (PTI)

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One of the videos shared by an X user shows “severe waterlogging and streams flowing into the Bhimtal bypass”, while another showed the entire street in the area submerged under muddy waters.

Deep Dive What measures are being taken in Uttarakhand due to the heavy rainfall and flooding? In Uttarakhand, teams from the State Disaster Response Force, Water Police, and Disaster Relief Teams have been deployed to manage the flood-like conditions and assist residents. Why did schools and Anganwadi centres in Dehradun close amid the heavy rainfall? All educational institutions in Dehradun were closed as a precautionary measure due to the forecast of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, which posed risks of flooding and other hazards. How is the rising water level of rivers affecting areas in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh? The rising water levels in rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna have led to floodwaters entering homes and inundating low-lying areas, causing significant distress in residential settlements along the riverbanks.

Visuals further showed water entering the houses in Bhimtal, with entire neighbourhoods facing waterlogging. A user also shared a video of mudslide amid the heavy rainfall in the region.

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According to the weather department's nowcast warning, light rain with thunderstorms was forecast for Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal and Haridwar. Meanwhile, an orange alert was sounded for Almora, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Champawat, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh.

Rivers swell amid downpour; several districts impacted

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The downpour in north India has triggered flood-like situations along major river basins, impacting several districts in Uttarakhand, ANI news agency reported.

Heavy overnight rain in Dehradun and surrounding areas also led to the Tamasa River swelling. All government, private and non-government schools from Classes 1 to 12 as well as Anganwadi centres in Dehradun district were closed on Tuesday amid forecast of extremely heavy spells of rain.

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Two people died while a young woman was rescued after a four-wheeler was swept away by a strong water current ear Kandoli Bridge on Poundha Road in Dehradun's Prem Nagar area on Monday, ANI cited the tate Disaster Response Force (SDRF) as saying. According to the SDRF, information was received late at night regarding an SUV getting washed away by rainwater, following which a team was dispatched to the area.

Ganga, Yamuna levels rise in UP; floodwaters enter homes in Prayagraj

In Uttar Pradesh, rising water levels in Ganga and Yamuna rivers led to floodwaters entering homes in residential settlements along the riverbanks in Prayagraj.

The water level of Ganga River near Varanasi has also been continuously rising over the past few days due to sustained heavy rainfall upstream, leading to low-lying areas getting inundated.

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Meanwhile, local administrations in the affected regions are closely monitoring the situation, with some keeping response teams on alert, according to the ANI report. Emergency service personnel have also been deployed near riverbanks to prevent any untoward incidents.

The water level of the Ganga in Rishikesh has also risen amid continuous downpour in the hilly areas of the Garhwal division. However, the river is flowing below the warning mark at present.

(With inputs from ANI)