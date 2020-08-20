Visva Bharati officials skip state meet, Padma Shri awardee doctor’s bust vandalized in Birbhum

india

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:11 IST

Two days after vandalism forced its closure, Bengal’s Visva Bharati University on Wednesday stayed away from a meeting called by the Birbhum district administration while students, local residents and traders opposed to the vice-chancellor’s decision to cordon off the fair ground took part in it

Though there was no tension on and off campus on Wednesday, vandalism returned to Tagore’s Santiniketan when some miscreants sprayed black paint on a bust of the Central university’s former executive council member Dr Sushovan Bandopadhyay who publicly supported vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty.

Famous for treating patients for a fee of just one rupee, an act that earned him the name ‘Ek takar daktar’ (one rupee doctor), Bandopadhyay was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Centre earlier this year. The bust was placed near his home in Santiniketan by local people.

Bandopadhyay was not available for comment but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership, which strongly condemned Monday’s vandalism and involvement of local Trinamool Congress leaders, reacted sharply.

“This is the fate of ‘Ek Takar Daktar’ or ‘One Rupee Doctor’ at the hands of TMC hoodlums in Santiniketan. The bust of Padma Shri awardee Dr Sushovan Bandopadhyay has been smeared with ink by the same goons who vandalized Rabindranath Tagore’s Visva Bharati campus…” tweeted Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s national informational and technology cell. The tweet was shared by the state BJP.

In Kolkata, BJP’s youth wing workers led by state president and Lok Sabha member Saumitra Khan staged a demonstration and courted arrest.

In its police complaint lodged on Monday night, the university, which later demanded a CBI probe, named Naresh Bauri, a resident of Bolpur and TMC MLA from the district’s Dubrajpur constituency. Other than Bauri, three other TMC leaders were also named as accused.

On Wednesday, Visva Bharati authorities called off the proposed 12-hour fast it wanted to hold in protest against Monday’s vandalism.

The university issued a statement saying its officials can attend a meeting convened by the administration if it is held on campus. The statement also said that the university wants to guard the fair ground with a four-feet-high fence and a three-feet-high grill above it “in consonance with the aesthetics of the campus and with ecological concerns”.

“The purpose of the Poush Mela ground fence is to halt the entry of miscreants who come to the mela ground to engage in defiant and dangerous activities,” said the statement which added that after dark the ground becomes a haven for drug addicts, alcoholics and sex workers.

Mamata Banerjee on Monday disapproved of the wall and said, “I do not want any construction that destroys the beauty of Visva Bharati. When Rabindranath Tagore built Visva Bharati he wanted students to be in the heart of nature and study in the open. He did not want wood and cement structures.”

In a tweet, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday night that the vice-chancellor informed that his personal security guard provided by the state had been withdrawn from duty.

“VC Visva Bharati has intimated “my personal body guard, given by state government has suddenly been withdrawn. On 17/08, four body guards, stationed in VC office, were withdrawn. I find it inappropriate. Urged @MamataOfficial to take appropriate steps and provide security,” tweeted Dhankhar.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the university alleged that the police did not take any steps to stop the vandalism although information was sent to the district magistrate, superintendent of police, the state chief secretary, home secretary and personal secretary to the chief minister. The statement said that the teachers and staff were feeling unsafe and anticipated threats to their lives.

The district police started a suo motu case on Monday afternoon after the chief minister intervened. Eight people were arrested for the vandalism. They were produced before the Suri court on Tuesday afternoon and sent to police custody.

District police officers in their complaint said that the Visva Bharati authorities stated that the crowd went on a rampage when construction workers were in the process of setting up a fence. The complaint said that guarding the open ground was necessary to protect the environment as ordered by the National Green Tribunal in 2017.

The traders have also lodged a police complaint against the vice-chancellor. Visva Bharati has said the allegations are false and they must be withdrawn to make the staff members feel safe.