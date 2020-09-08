e-paper
Home / India News / Vulnerable tribes in Andaman free of Covid: Health ministry

Vulnerable tribes in Andaman free of Covid: Health ministry

india Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:37 IST
Sanchita Sharma
Sanchita Sharma
         

Particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are safe and the six Great Andamanese infected with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Port Blair have recovered, said a senior health ministry official on Tuesday.

“There are six scheduled tribes in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, of which five are PGTVs. Among the Great Andamanese from Strait Islands, six who had government jobs in Port Blair tested positive and were admitted in GB Pant government hospital. All six have recovered and are healthy and have returned to Straight Islands. The Nicobaris are out of the PGTV, and have 15 cases,” said Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

“The Jarawas from South, Middle and North Andaman, who are less than 200 in number, were tested by the UT (union territory) administration and no positive case was found. Onge, who are also PVTGs and are less than 100 in number, live in Little Andaman. All were tested and found negative. The Sentinelese and Shompen, who have been cut off from the mainland to preserve their traditional identity, are confined to their islands and there have been no reports of deaths or people showing visible symptoms,” said Bhushan.

There are 312 Covid-19 cases in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Lakshwadeep Islands are the only region in India free of Covid-19.

The government on Tuesday said the number of Covid-19 cases in India remains high. “With the testing net widening and virus infecting and sickening the susceptible population, we are at a stage when numbers increase. The pandemic has not stablised, but we have reached near optimum testing rates, the mortality rate down, the case fatality rate amongst lowest in the world, and the recovery numbers rising, which is reassuring,” said Dr Vinod K Paul, member (heath), Niti Aayog.

What’s lacking is a care-seeking environment where people don’t resist getting tested and treated. “The infection is spreading from urban and semi-urban to rural areas, where people with symptoms must get tested as the distance from health systems will delay response,” said Dr Paul.

“Delhi High Court has done a great service by making Covid-19 tests available without prescription for asymptomatic people and those who need a Covid-free result to travel. This is in sync with the government’s efforts to expand testing so that people get diagnosed and treated in time, with a focus on increasing RT-PCR testing, as has been specified the honorable High Court,” said Dr Harsh Mahajan, chairman, CARING at Mahajan Imaging, New Delhi .

Cumulative testing for Covid-19 crossed 50 million to reach 50,650,128 on Tuesday, with 1,098,621 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, according to data released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

India now tests 38,703 tests per million, up from 6,396 on July 1. The case fatality rate, or the proportion of infected people who die, has declined from 2.15% in the first week of August 1 to 1.70% in India.

The weekly average of the number of daily tests has increased 3.2 times since 326,971 in third week of July, to 1,046,471 first week of September, when the weekly average crossed one million for the first time.

Five states continue to account for 62% of the active Covid-19 cases in the country. Maharashtra leads with 26.85% of the India’s totally Covid-19 tally, Andhra Pradesh with 11.08%, Karnataka 10.98%, Uttar Pradesh 7.03%, and Tamil Nadu with 5.80%.

