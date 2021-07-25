Waiting for high command orders, will decide soon: BSY as exit talks loom large

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said on Sunday he was expecting to receive some instructions and suggestions from the ‘high command’ in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding his continuing in the chair by the evening, following which he would take an appropriate decision. Regarding appointment of an individual belonging to the Dalit community as his successor, the 78-year-old veteran Lingayat leader, also known as BSY, said he was not concerned about the same.

"By evening once it comes, you will also get to know about it, once it comes I will take an appropriate decision,” the chief minister, fighting months-long dissent within the party, said.

To a question on pontiffs holding a mega conclave in Bengaluru on Sunday, which is seen as an event to express solidarity with him, he said, "There is no need for pontiffs to hold any meet, I have confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President J P Nadda."

Indicating that Monday could be his last day in office, Yediyurappa had recently said that based on the instructions that the central leaders will give him on July 25, he will get on with "his work" from July 26, the day his government is scheduled to complete two years in office.

On Saturday, Yediyurappa, who became the chief minister for the fourth time after toppling the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government in July 2019, said he had faced a lot of challenges ever since coming to power, but was satisfied with the “honest efforts” made during his tenure to improve people’s lives. "From the day I took charge as the chief minister till now, I had to face several challenges like natural disasters that the state had never faced in the past and the coronavirus pandemic, which ravaged lives. Now, once again there is a flood-like situation," he said.

After relinquishing the CM's chair, he will work for the party, Yediyurappa has said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda have a special love and faith towards me. You are aware that no position has been given to those who have crossed 75 years of age," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai said the next CM is yet to be officially announced and talks about him succeeding Yediyurappa are all speculation.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi, whose name is also doing the rounds as the next CM, has said no one has spoken to him about this and he was not aware if Yediyurappa was putting in his papers.