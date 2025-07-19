Ranchi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding that the Centre waive ₹13,300-crore dues in lieu of deployment of CRPF for carrying out anti-Naxal operations in the state. Waive ₹ 13,300 cr dues for CRPF deployment for anti-Naxal ops in J'khand: Soren writes to Shah

If the state is forced to pay such a huge amount, it will adversely impact development schemes in Jharkhand, Soren said in a letter to Shah.

“It is the joint responsibility of the state and central governments to root out extremism... I urge the Centre to completely waive the pending dues of ₹13,299.69 crore to be paid by the state government in lieu of the deputation of Central Reserve Police Force for conducting anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand,” Soren said.

More than 400 police personnel were killed in the anti-Naxal operations, as Jharkhand remains an extremist-hit state since its creation, he said in the letter on Friday evening.

“I expect cooperation and a positive attitude from the Centre in waiving the dues under cooperative federalism,” Soren said.

The CM cited multiple challenges the state faced in executing development schemes due to paucity of funds.

“After the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government is engaged in economic revival, dealing with disasters and successful implementation of other public welfare schemes. Due to its limited resources, the financial burden on the state has increased a lot,” the letter stated.

In the Naxal-eradication campaign, the state government has been conducting operations with the help of its available resources and the CRPF, he said.

As a result of this, there has been a significant reduction in extremist activities in the state, Soren said.

The Jharkhand Police had on Friday said a massive manhunt was underway to nab 55 Naxalites, including top CPI commanders, carrying a cumulative bounty of ₹8.45 crore.

It said security forces launched an extensive operation to weed out Naxalites from the state, and during the past six months, 197 Maoists have been arrested, while 10 of them surrendered and 17 were killed.

