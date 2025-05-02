The Pahalgam terror attack exposed Pakistan as a rogue state destabilising the region, and the world can no longer turn a blind eye to terrorism, India told the US on Thursday as the world’s two largest democracies engaged at the highest levels over the strike that killed 26 people. Want attackers brought to justice, India tells US

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to his US counterpart Pete Hegseth over the phone on Thursday, hours after secretary of state Marco Rubio spoke to external affairs minister S Jaishankar. Rubio also spoke to Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The call from Hegseth was made to convey his condolences for the tragic loss of lives, and to reiterate the US government’s full support to India in its fight against terrorism, the defence ministry said. He told Singh that the US stands in solidarity with India and supports its right to defend itself.

“Pakistan has been exposed as a rogue state, fuelling global terrorism, and destabilising the region,” the ministry quoted Singh as telling Hegseth in a statement.

In his call late Wednesday, Rubio expressed sorrow at the loss of lives in the “horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam” and reaffirmed the US’s “commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism”, US state department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a readout. Rubio also “encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia”, she said.

“Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice,” Jaishankar said on X on Thursday morning.

During his phone call with Sharif, Rubio spoke of the “need to condemn the terror attack” in Pahalgam and “urged Pakistani officials’ cooperation in investigating this unconscionable attack”, Bruce said in a separate readout.

Rubio also “encouraged Pakistan to work with India to de-escalate tensions, re-establish direct communications, and maintain peace and security in South Asia”, Bruce said. “Both leaders reaffirmed their continued commitment to holding terrorists accountable for their heinous acts of violence,” she added.

The engagements came at a time of mounting tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, and when New Delhi is planning a military response to the worst terror attack on civilians on its soil in nearly two decades.

The political leadership has pledged a muscular response.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will pursue terrorists to the ends of the earth, while Singh talked about punishing not only those who carried out the horrific attack but also their handlers --- interpreted as a stern warning to Pakistan. Earlier this week, Modi also underlined that the armed forces have complete operational freedom to choose “the mode, targets, and timing of the response” to the Pahalgam terror attack.

On Thursday, Singh said the global community must explicitly and unequivocally condemn and call out such heinous acts. He also told Hegseth that Pakistan has a history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations.

The phone calls mark the first time that the US administration has reached out to the leadership of India and Pakistan since tensions between the two sides following the Pahalgam terror attack, which New Delhi said had “cross-border linkages”. The calls followed Modi’s decision on Tuesday to give the armed forces “complete operational freedom” to decide on the “mode, targets and timing” of India’s response to the terror attack.

Eight days ago, a group of heavily armed terrorists emerged from the woods and targeted tourists on the Baisaran grassland near Pahalgam. Twenty-six people, 25 of them tourists and 24, Hindu were killed in the attack that was reminiscent of the heyday of terrorism in the 1990s and 2000s and the worst to rock the country since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba’s proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF), claimed responsibility for the attack that coincided with US vice president JD Vance’s visit to India. New Delhi has since identified three Pakistani terrorists and tracked their digital footprints to underline Islamabad’s role in the attack.

In his call, Sharif raised Pakistan’s call for a “transparent, credible and neutral” investigation into the incident with Rubio during their phone conversation and rejected “Indian attempts to link Pakistan to the incident”. A statement from the Pakistan government said: “He [Sharif] urged the US to impress upon India to dial down the rhetoric and act responsibly.”

The statement said Sharif shared Pakistan’s perspective on developments since the Pahalgam attack with Rubio and condemned terrorism in all forms. Sharif claimed India’s “provocations would only serve to distract Pakistan from its ongoing efforts to defeat terrorism”, particularly from militant groups such as Islamic State-Khorasan Province, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and Balochistan Liberation Army “operating from Afghan soil”.

Sharif also raised with Rubio India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, saying it was “regrettable that India had chosen to weaponise water” and that the treaty has no provision “for either side to unilaterally renege from its commitments”.

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack, India unveiled a raft of punitive measures, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, closure of the only operational land border crossing at Attari, downgrading of diplomatic ties and revocation of visas for Pakistani nationals. Pakistan retaliated with counter-measures, including closing its airspace to Indian airliners and suspending all trade, including through third countries.

Tensions are spiralling along the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border in Jammu and Kashmir where the Pakistani army has expanded the arc of hostilities for the seventh consecutive day by targeting Indian posts at multiple points on the mountain frontier. On Wednesday night, India shut its airspace to aircraft registered in or operated by Pakistan, hours after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Modi, reviewed security dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the developments unfolding in the region