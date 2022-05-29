Want to check FASTag balance with a missed call? Details here

FASTag, India's electronic toll collection system, uses a technology called Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate cashless payment at toll plazas while the vehicle is in motion. FASTag, in the form of an RFID tag, is affixed to windshields of vehicles so that travellers can make payment directly through the account that is linked to FASTag.

However, it is important to ensure FASTag has adequate balance, or else, subscribers may have to pay twice the actual toll at toll booths. While there are several ways to check the remaining amount, the easiest way to do so is by giving a missed call.

Checking balance with missed call: For this, it is essential that a person is a prepaid customer of FASTag and the mobile number is registered with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). All you need to do is call on the number +91 8884333331; the call will get disconnected automatically, and the current balance will be notified in a text message.

You can also check your balance using FASTag app. For this:

(1.) Visit Play Store or App Store on your smartphone

(2.) Download ‘My FASTag’ app

(3.) Register your login details

(4.) Now you can check your balance amount

Additionally, the amount can also be checked by sending an SMS, as well as through the website of the bank to which you account is linked.

