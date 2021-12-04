Want to see progress on Taliban’s commitments on counterterror: EU special envoy Tomas Niklasson

The European Union (EU) wants to see movement on commitments made by the Taliban set up in Kabul, including on humanitarian access, counterterrorism and the formation of an inclusive government, EU special envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson said on Friday.

The EU and India are close on most issues related to Afghanistan, including the need not to isolate the Afghan people even as there is no recognition of the interim government formed by the Taliban, Niklasson said in an interview. The two sides are also on the same page regarding the urgent need to provide humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, he said.

Though the Taliban setup has revoked Afghanistan’s constitution, broken promises it made while negotiating an agreement with the US and is unclear about its international obligations, the EU believes the interim government is a “reality for now” and it is better to have a dialogue with the Taliban than to close all doors, he said.

“Afghanistan cannot [and] must not be allowed to become a threat to its neighbours or other countries. And this is not something we are waiting to see happen. It takes decisions, it takes action from the de facto authorities,” Niklasson said.

Referring to his talks in Doha with a Taliban delegation led by acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi over the weekend, Niklasson said he had talked about humanitarian access, the importance of having women aid workers, safe passage for Afghans who feel threatened and want to leave the country, and human rights, where “a lot needs to be done”.

“We talked about girls’ education, where there’s a strong commitment now at least on paper...This needs to be translated, it needs to happen,” he said.

“Where I see less movement is on inclusivity, of having a government representing minorities or ethnic communities, having women in the government or a government representing different political affiliations,” he added.

Though India and the EU are far away geographically and very different entities, there has been “strong convergence or even an overlap” in the position of both sides on Afghanistan, especially on human rights and the call for the Afghan people to shape their future, Niklasson said.

“I thought perhaps before my visit that India would be even more focused on the security aspects and that would be very understandable...but I also find that there is quite a lot of similarity...None of us wants to isolate the Afghan people, [and] none of us is ready to recognise the interim government,” he said.

“But we both, in different ways, try to see that dialogue in some form is still needed. We both focus on humanitarian assistance as a first and immediate priority,” he said, adding that the EU had increased its humanitarian aid fivefold, from 60 million euros to 300 million euros while member states have pledged an additional 400 million euros.

“Afghanistan is in a rough winter because winter is already here... But the needs are enormous, and the projections for next year are even bigger,” he said. Niklasson acknowledged there are numerous problems associated with the unfreezing of Afghan assets in countries such as the US, the UK, Germany and Switzerland, but said discussions are ongoing to find a solution that benefits the Afghan people.

Niklasson also noted the threat posed by Islamic State-Khorasan, which has been blamed for a series of high-profile terror attacks across Afghanistan, many of them targeting the Shia minority. He said it was unclear if the IS affiliate was a single movement or a set of movements.

“First of all, (there is) the risk (or) the potential breeding ground, if you like. The market for recruiting fighters will be there. We have disgruntled or disappointed Taliban, who have known for months or years, or sometimes longer, how to use a gun. And suddenly they’re more or less out of a job,” he said.

“I don’t want to exaggerate it, but we have members of the former Afghan national security forces who certainly know how to use a gun, or some of them would certainly hold a grudge against the Taliban. And some of them would certainly be looking for an income,” he added.

