Wanted in 6 countries, ED arrests hawala kingpin Naresh Kumar Jain

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 00:57 IST

In the biggest ever hawala racket unearthed in India, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Naresh Kumar Jain, an underworld money mover wanted in at least six countries, including the US, the UK, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and the UAE, for allegedly facilitating illegal transfers worth over Rs one lakh crore over the last five-six years for several businessmen, drug mafia and other criminal networks, people familiar with the development said.

The agency has identified more than 942 bank accounts and 554 shell companies used by Jain for moving the money illegally. It has also traced at least 337 foreign bank accounts, largely based in Hong Kong, Dubai and Singapore where huge transfers have been made over the years.

As of now, ED has recovered documents pertaining to 970 beneficiaries in India including some top corporate honchos who used Jain’s network for laundering their dirty money worth around Rs 18,000 crore apart from a forex trading firm whose executives have already been summoned by the agency.

During searches at his two premises in Rohini and Vikaspuri in Delhi in 2018, the agency had recovered documents pertaining to Rs 96,000 crore and Rs 11,800 crore worth hawala transactions respectively which were being analysed for last few years. The ED had also recovered digital keys for several foreign accounts from Jain’s premises which suggested that his network was vast and he used telegraphic transfers apart from ‘hawala’ for transferring the money for the beneficiaries, said one of the officials cited above. He also used tour and travel firms for the money transfers abroad.

“He is probably one of the biggest hawala dealers in the world having links in Europe, US, Africa, Middle-East, India and Pakistan,” said an officer.

61-year old Naresh Kumar Jain, a native of Panipat (Haryana), had first fled India in 1995 and remained in Dubai till May 2009. He started a company – M/s Kumar Trading CO in Dubai and started a trading commodity business.

Over a period of time he got into Hawala transactions and would deliver any amount of money to any person in India, China or any other country across the globe. He invested either directly or through nominees and entities and made huge profits through transactions which were later on termed as ‘wash’ or unreal transactions by the US government, according to the second officer cited above.

“Jain used the technique of ‘layering’- a money laundering technique that seeks to disguise the origin of funds. His network of money laundering through ‘Hawala’ transactions spread to Europe and even to African countries,” said this officer.

His name first cropped up in money laundering in Europe in 2004 when Italian investigators busted a network of Albanian narcotics traffickers that distributed heroin and cocaine throughout Italy and other European countries and then used a network of money remitters in Italy, UAE and Pakistan, to launder their drug proceeds, said the second officer.

“They utilized ‘Hawala transactions’- the informal network of money remitting business commonly used in the middle east to transfer money – to move their narcotic proceeds out of Italy and into a financial network based in UAE, among other places. Jain controlled some or all of these hawala,” said third officer.

He was first arrested by Dubai police on February 20, 2007 along with 39 other associates. He jumped bail and escaped to India via Nepal in May 2009.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) first arrested him in India in December 2009 on the basis of which ED began investigating him for money laundering. Following NCB’s arrest in 2009, he remained in jail for over a year before coming out and since then he has been indulging in massive money laundering again, said the third officer.

According to information shared by UK’s Serious and Organised Crime Agency (SOCA), Dubai authorities, Italy and other countries with Indian counterparts over the years, Jain has a huge network in countries like Taiwan, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Turkey, Indonesia, Korea, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Canada and Afghanistan as well.

HT couldn’t locate his legal representatives.